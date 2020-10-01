Knowledge Management in Pharmaceutical Market Is Set to See Revolutionary Growth in Decade : Oracle, IBM, SAP SE, Lucidea

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/01/2020 -- The Global Knowledge Management in Pharmaceutical Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2019-2027). The assessment provides a 360° view and insights, outlining the key outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions for improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies more precisely to make better informed decisions.



Major Players are:

Oracle Corporation, IBM, SAP SE, Lucidea, Bloomfire, Knosys, Clinerion Ltd., ProProfs, Semedy, Inc.



Definition:

Knowledge management in pharmaceutical consists of identifying the store, sharing, and reusing their own data, external information, and especially the knowledge within the pharmaceutical industry and experience of employees. Knowledge management is a systematic approach to acquiring, storing, and disseminating information regarding the pharmaceutical industry including the product information, manufacturing process, and components. It is important in the pharmaceutical industry to boost the efficiency of the companies, ensuring the access of employees to the overall expertise and also a smarter workforce for the overall efficiency of the pharmaceutical companies.



Recent Developments in Global Knowledge Management in Pharmaceutical Market:

On 15th November 2019, Clinerion announced the partnership with Semedy to incorporate Semedyâ€™s Clinical Knowledge Management System technology into Clinerionâ€™s Patient Network Explorer. The various terminologies will be mapped to commonly used ones such as ICD10, ATC, SNOMED and LOINC. The resulting integration will enable scalable information exchange, semantic interoperability, and advanced analytics. This complements Clinerionâ€™s pre-existing proprietary patent-protected Ontology Management System by providing a system for managing and mapping the database of terminologies and ontologies powering Patient Network Explorer as Clinerionâ€™s network of partner institutions continues to expand.



The Knowledge Management in Pharmaceutical Market is segmented by following:

Study by Application (Medical Biotechnology, Animal Biotechnology, Agricultural Biotechnology, Environmental Biotechnology, Forensic Biotechnology), Components (Software, Services), Platform (Andriod, Windows, IOS), System (Feedback Database, Research Files)



Market Trends:

Increasing Demand for Knowledge Management in Pharmaceutical for Drug Discovery and Research



Market Drivers:

The Need for the Accumulating, Storing and Sharing Knowledge in the Pharmaceutical Operations

Increasing Demand for the Efficiency in Pharmaceutical Industry



Years considered for this report:

? Historical Years: 2015-2019

? Base Year: 2019

? Estimated Year: 2020

? Forecast Period: 2020-2027



Current Scenario Analysis for Decision Framework

Key Strategic Developments in Knowledge Management in Pharmaceutical Market:

The research includes the key strategic activities such as Research & Development (R&D) initiatives, Merger & Acquisition (M&A) completed, agreements, new launches, collaborations, partnerships & (JV) Joint ventures, and regional growth of the key competitors operating in the market at global and regional scale to overcome current slowdown due to COVID-19.



Key Market Features in Global Knowledge Management in Pharmaceutical Market

The report highlights Knowledge Management in Pharmaceutical market features, including revenue size, weighted average regional price, capacity utilization rate, production rate, gross margins, consumption, import & export, demand & supply, cost bench-marking in Knowledge Management in Pharmaceutical market share and annualized growth rate (Y-o-Y) and Periodic CAGR.



Objective of the Study

- To analyze and forecast the market size of the Global Knowledge Management in Pharmaceutical Market.

- To classify and forecast the Global Knowledge Management in Pharmaceutical Market based on authentication type, deployment mode, solution type, organization size, end-user industry, company and regional distribution.

- To identify drivers, challenges, trend, restraints and opportunity for the Global Knowledge Management in Pharmaceutical Market.

- To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc.

- To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Global Knowledge Management in Pharmaceutical Market.



