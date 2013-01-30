KnowmadAdventures.com Gains Reputation for Providing Innovative Trips to South America

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/30/2013 -- Every continent has its share of natural beauty, historical interest, and tourist attractions, but South America is home to some of the world’s most stunning locations. Every year sights like Machu Picchu, Patagonia and Cusco attract thousands of visitors from all over the world.



One South American tourism website that is getting a lot of attention recently is KnowmadAdventures.com, a business becoming known for their active, authentic and sustainable tours in South America. They offer trips to stunning tourist attractions like Machu Picchu across Peru, Patagonia, Chile, Argentina, Ecuador and the Galapagos Islands.



The KnowmadAdventures.com website lets curious visitors discover a taste of the Knowmad Adventures experience, including details about some of their most popular trips. The trips are fully described with accompanying photography of the area. Visitors can download a complete itinerary for more information.



The site also features details about Knowmad Adventures and their travel philosophy. Their way of thinking about sustainable tourism in South America is believed to be one of the most ecologically sound in the industry.



One of the most popular parts of the site is the photo album, which includes beautiful photographs of some of the incredibly stunning destinations that Knowmad Adventures take their clients to each year.



A spokesperson for the website said: “We specialize in creating truly unique South American adventures in locations across this beautiful continent. We don’t believe in massive groups of people trekking across countries en masse. It’s not sustainable and it doesn’t create an authentic experience for the visitor. That’s why we only offer trips in small or private groups. Our specialist staff has a wealth of local knowledge that they use to create stunning trips to all of South America’s most beautiful locations. We employ people who have real expertise in the areas that we cover. That type of local knowledge and experience doesn’t just mean a more authentic trip, viewed from an insider’s perspective, it also makes for a much better value trip as prices can be negotiated and deals can be found far more easily by experienced people. We genuinely believe that the trips we run are the very best way to see South America.”



