KnownHost Offers Scalable Virtual Private Servers So Businesses Save Money and Speed Up Sites

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/22/2013 -- A slow website can sink a business. Today, most internet users will click the ‘Back’ button if a website doesn’t load within 4 to 5 seconds. That means businesses with slow websites are watching money slip through their hands every single day.



Instead of griping about the short attention span of today’s consumers, business owners are realizing that they need to invest in high-performance hosting packages. And well-known hosting company KnownHost.com wants to ensure businesses have access to the professional hosting they need at an affordable price.



A spokesperson for KnownHost.com explained how some of today’s best hosting packages work:



“Large businesses generally have dedicated servers that handle all website traffic and information. But dedicated servers are generally too expensive for smaller businesses and websites. That’s why many of today’s businesses - both online and offline - are switching to a virtual private server, also known as a VPS. A VPS offers the power and flexibility of a dedicated server without the high price tag.”



At the KnownHost.com website, visitors will find pricing information for all dedicated hosting packages. VPS plans start at $25 per month and scale up to $120 per month for more RAM, processing power, bandwidth, and disk space.



Virtual private servers are an ideal option for small companies and websites. But those who require larger amounts of bandwidth and processing power may be interested in the dedicated hosting packages available through KnownHost.com.



As the KnownHost.com spokesperson explains, the dedicated hosting plans are ideal for larger businesses - especially in 2013 where consumers expect their websites to be fast, reliable, and secure:



“Dedicated hosting is a realistic and affordable option for larger businesses and websites. It’s also a good solution for those who manage multiple websites and demand the fastest performance and highest security from each one of those sites. Our dedicated hosting plans start at $179 per month and include all of the bells and whistles that customers have come to expect from KnownHost.com”



Bonus Known Host features include:



-Unlimited domains

-Multiple dedicated IP addresses

-100Mbit port speed

-99.9% network uptime guarantee

-The ability to choose the type of control panel used (cPanel or Plesk, for example)

-24/7 customer support

-Custom built enterprise-grade hardware for managed VPS hosting and dedicated hosting machines

-30 day moneyback guarantee

-Fully scalable systems that allow resources to move around on the fly to ensure optimal site speed and performance



At KnownHost.com, visitors will learn more about the Known Host difference and see pricing information for all of the VPS and dedicated hosting plans listed above. Hosting orders can be placed directly through the KnownHost.com website.



About KnownHost.com

KnownHost.com offers a number of different hosting packages. Managed virtual private server plans begin at $25 per month while managed dedicated hosting plans start around $179 per month. For more information, please visit: http://www.knownhost.com