Knoxville Brings the Most Affordable Executive Suites in Knoxville

Knoxville, TN -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/22/2013 -- Knoxville Executive Suites (KES) is a renowned dealer that offers professional and convenient offices spaces and now brings the most affordable executive suites in Knoxville that has all the required facilities making these spaces the most convenient and ideal for businesses and offices.



Understanding how Knoxville has been and how it continues to be the home of several major corporations, real estate businesses, finance organizations, manufacturing and retail businesses, research and technology sectors and various other agencies, KES is dedicated on offering the most affordable and convenient executive suites in Knoxville to the existing and emerging entrepreneurs.



“Moving in to an already facilitated workplace saves much of their time and office rent in Knoxville. We make sure that we save them their time and money allowing them to expand their business instead”, says a spokesperson of KES.



This being said, the KES spokesperson’s claims have been proven to be a hundred percent accurate after looking in on their tariff sheet where a ZERO-DOLLAR sign in front of its utility deposits, furniture purchase, monthly utilities and reception services can be seen. These charges are obviously much less than those paid for in traditional office space in Knoxville.



A finely built infrastructure with state-of-the-art equipment in every office space, clients are now just left with the need to choose between long term, short term, shared or virtual offices in Knoxville, these kinds of leases and offices are among those offered by KES. The lease and packages are designed to keep every client’s individual requirements into consideration. “As a client at Knoxville Executive Suites, you have the freedom to choose the services that you need and leave out those that you do not. This allows you to operate on a conservative budget then”, ensures their spokesperson.



About KES

Knoxville Executive Suites or KES is a shared-resource, office business center that aims to meet the short and long term needs of the various professionals today. They provide everything a small business or a satellite office of a larger company needs when it comes to presenting a professional corporate image without the need to shell-out a large amount for capital investment and long term commitments. As a client at Knoxville Executive Suites, you are given the freedom to choose from among their services and acquire those that you need allowing you to operate on a conservative budget. You may also take advantage of an experienced staff to handle all of your day-to-day business needs for you.



To know more, please visit: http://www.kesinc.com



Address:

Contact Person Name: Marlene O'Hanlon

Knoxville Executive Suites,

9111 Cross Park Drive,

Suite D-200,

Knoxville, TN 37923

Company Phone/Fax: (865) 694-0840

Email: mohanlon@kesinc.com