Knoxville Executive Suites Now Bring Affordable Executive Suites for Small Business

Knoxville, TN -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/01/2013 -- Knoxville Executive Suites, an acclaimed office space provider, now offers affordable executive suites in Knoxville for small businesses. These offices are fully furnished with the necessary office utilities and amenities to cater to the wide variety of businesses requirements. With an area of twenty five thousand square foot space located in a modern office park in West Knoxville, they are the perfect option for any company.



These executive suites in Knoxville encompass eighty three offices with sizes ranging from hundred square feet to twelve hundred square feet. They offer free parking located just outside the Knoxville office space with a covered walkway leading to the building entrance.



A client while appreciating the office space in Knoxville stated, “After working out of my house for several years, Knoxville Executive Suites was the perfect fit for our growing business. I evaluated several other options including other executive suites. Nothing else I found was as cost effective or professional. Although there are over 80 offices here, Marlene and her staff always treat us as though we're their only client.”



Clients can also get office for rent in Knoxville. The lease can be short term or long term. These offices are a great solution for the startup businesses. One can get a small office space without unnecessary accessories and expenses.



Apart from offices for rent, Knoxville Executive Suites also offers virtual office space in Knoxville. These are available in various packages, and are a suitable choice for those who do not want to spend money on a full-time office.



About Knoxville Executive Suites

Knoxville Executive Suites, KES, is a shared-resource, office business center meeting the short and long-term needs of professionals. We provide everything a small business or a satellite office of a larger company needs to present a professional corporate image without capital investment and long-term commitments. As a client at Knoxville Executive Suites, you get to choose only the services that you need so you can operate on a conservative budget or you can take full advantage of an experienced staff to handle all of your day-to-day business needs.



