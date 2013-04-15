Knoxville Executive Suites Offering Office for Rent in Knoxville

Knoxville, TN -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/15/2013 -- Knoxville Executive Suites (KES), a renowned short and long term shared-resource, office business center, is now offering its clients with office for rent in Knoxville. Furthermore, the company has excluded extra charges (utility deposits, furniture purchase, receptionist and other monthly utilities) from the monthly rent, making it one of the most affordable office rent in Knoxville.



KES offers its clients with office lease in Knoxville, which is classified into short term office lease, long term office lease, shared office space and virtual office space in Knoxville. Upon clients’ request, the company also makes available them with the foremost premium services like document processing, administrative support, high speed internet access, copier and facsimile services, etc. amongst others.



A spokesperson from KES mentions, “We provide everything ranging from a small business or a satellite office. Your private office, professional staff, attractive common areas, and state-of-the-art office equipment are already in place. As a client at Knoxville Executive Suites, you have the flexibility to choose only the services you need, so you can operate on a conservative budget.”



KES has always approached to provide its clients with the most convenient and affordable executive suites in Knoxville. The spokesperson from the company says, “Our team will give you a tour of our executive suits in Knoxville; show you the various office options that are available for short/long term rental. They will answer any questions that you have and share with you any specials currently available.”



About KES

Knoxville Executive Suites is a shared-resource, office business center meeting the short and long-term needs of a variety of professionals. We provide everything a small business or a satellite office of a larger company needs to present a professional corporate image without capital investment and long-term commitments. As a client at Knoxville Executive Suites, you have the flexibility to choose only the services you need, so you can operate on a conservative budget, or you can take full advantage of an experienced staff to handle all of your day-to-day business needs.



To know more, please visit http://www.kesinc.com



Address:

Knoxville Executive Suites,

9111 Cross Park Drive,

Suite D-200,

Knoxville, TN 37923