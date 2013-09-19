Knoxville Executive Suites Offers Shared and Virtual Office with State of the Art Facilities at Affordable Prices

Knoxville, TN -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2013 -- Knoxville Executive Suites offers shared and virtual office space in Knoxville with state of the art facilities at the most affordable prices. Their economical office space options provide everything from IT infrastructure, office furniture and equipment while addressing all prime concerns of a business. They also provide reception services and support staff that are available on call to help with any concerns and requirements.



Their office Spaces in Knoxville are a smart alternative for companies of all sizes to carry out their operations in a highly professional environment without the need for long-term conventional lease agreements. Their affordable executive Suites in Knoxville offers the luxury of an opulent office excluding the hefty cost that one has to pay.



Their spokesperson speaks about their office renting service in Knoxville, “If you are in need of an office space that will give you the amenities of a professional office without having to pay so much then a shared office can be a good solution. These office spaces offers high speed, reliable and secure wireless internet. Shared office spaces remains to be a viable solution for small businesses. There are no contracts of lease requirements. Best of it all, the first month is FREE! Conference rooms are available for group meetings at a low monthly charge of $75.”



With their office rent services in Knoxville, a company can surely project a successful image to both existing and prospect clients without paying for the bill and high rental fees. By pooling office space and executive suites in Knoxville in one building, they have an option to enjoy referral base with other similar non-competing businesses.



About Knoxville Executive Suites

Knoxville Executive Suites offers shared-resource office business center meeting both short and long term needs of a variety of professionals. They provide everything any small business or a satellite office for a larger company needs to exude a professional, corporate image without having to spend too much on capital investment and long-term commitments. Their private office, professional staff, attractive common areas and the state of the art office equipments that are already in place. As a client at Knoxville Executive Suites, one should have the flexibility to choose only the services that you will need so as to operate on a conservative, light budget or take advantage of an experienced staff to handle all the day by day business needs.



To know more about them, please visit http://www.kesinc.com



Contact:

9111 Cross Park Drive, Suite D-200

Knoxville, TN 37923