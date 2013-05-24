Knoxville Executive Suites Offers Virtual Offices as an Alternative for Full Time Office with Conference Room

Knoxville, TN -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/24/2013 -- Knoxville Executive Suites, a leading player in assisting office solutions to their clients is now offering virtual offices as an alternative for full time office. Their option for virtual offices is an excellent choice for business people who do not need or are not ready for or cannot afford a full time office. They offer four lucrative virtual office packages starting from monthly rent of $20 to $195 which includes conference rooms in all packages.



One of the representatives at Knoxville Executive Suites stated, “We provide everything a small business or a satellite office of a larger company needs to present a professional corporate image without capital investment and long-term commitments. With our services we assist you in private office, professional staff, attractive common areas, and state-of-the-art office equipment.”



All their offices for Rent in Knoxville come with all the office utilities and professionally cleaned and maintained by in-house team. These offices and office for Lease in Knoxville they provide are highly configurable which could be designed to suit specific office need.



At Knoxville Executive Suites, they provide the flexibility to the clients required in choosing the services they require according to their budget or can take help of their experienced staff knowledge to handle all their day-to-day business needs. These suites also have variety of “a la carte” premium services, like document processing, power point presentations etc.



About Knoxville Executive Suites

Knoxville Executive Suites is a shared-resource, office business center, meeting the short and long-term needs of a variety of professionals. They have been in business since 1983, providing office space for few months, Executive suites in Knoxville, and short term lease for business stays for few months and virtual office Space in Knoxville. It also offers convenient and affordable office solution, Conference Rooms that are available at rent and charged by hour.



To know more visit: http://www.kesinc.com/



Contact:

9111 Cross Park Drive

Suite D-200

Knoxville, TN 37923