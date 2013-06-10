Knoxville Pressure Washing Firm Offers Commercial Service

Knoxville, TN -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2013 -- When it comes to pressure washing there is much to consider. There are OSHA regulations, EPA considerations and the disposal of any ecological or hazardous waste. There is also the headache of trying to schedule the cleaning to benefit the business while not inconveniencing customers, disrupting business or disturbing neighbors and then remember to reschedule it for the future. And how does one locate a reliable pressure washer service that insures adherence to safety and regulations while offering top of the line service to commercial customers? Knoxville, TN businesses need look no further than Veteran owned 2-time Angie's List Award winning Commercial Pressure Washers, A1 Pressure Washing.



A1 Pressure Washing has years of experience on all types of pressure washing jobs. Since 2009, they have operated solely as a Veteran owned business, winning awards for outstanding customer service from both business groups and customer groups such as Angie's List. They know pressure washing from the ground up. They've been contracted to clean everything from parking lots to rooftops. They have extensive experience in cost estimating, coordinating schedules of concurrent projects, and monitoring budgets to ensure every customer is 100% satisfied. They are fully insured, BBB-accredited, use only eco-friendly and biodegradable “green” products, are EPA compliant with waste water reclamation, filtration and disposal, have TN Permit (#SOP 13001) for pressure wash and collection systems, are OSHA 10 certified and have previously worked for both Federal and County governments.



A1 Pressure Washing can wash anything to ordered specifications and set up regular pressure washing schedules so the customer doesn't have to attempt to remember all the details themselves, anything from bi-weekly to bi-annually. A small needs assessment is all that is required before solving issues and getting any commercial heavy equipment, high rises, apartment complexes, drive-thrus, roof-top or other item looking immaculate again.



For more information, visit http://a1-pressure-washing.com/commercial-pressure-washing.php.



Contact: Scott Hatcher

Title: President, CEO

Phone: (865) 206-5560

email: admin@a1-pressure-washing.com