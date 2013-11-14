Knoxville Restaurant Celebrates Launch of New Website with Domino's Pizza Founder

Knoxville, TN -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/14/2013 -- If you are looking for cool drinks, “a burger as big as your head” and hand-cut fries in Knoxville, Tennessee then you know the Gyrene Burger delivery, quick-service restaurant located on Cumberland Avenue has all this and much more, which is why they are proud to announce the launch of their new website at http://www.GyreneBurger.com



Knoxville is home to a variety of restaurants for just about any taste and with this in mind Gyrene Burger’s gourmet delivery restaurant invites you to visit their new web site dedicated to their mouth watering menu.



“Hamburgers are even more popular than pizzas, and since I know a thing or two about home delivery, it was natural for me to put the two together.” said GyreneBurger’s Founder, Tom Monaghan, who is also Founder of Domino’s Pizza, famous for it’s original guarantee of delivering hot, fresh pizza in 30 minutes.



Gyrene Burger’s new flagship store opened in September this year along the University of Tennessee’s famed Cumberland Avenue “Strip.”



"The upgraded website will make it even easier for people to try our 100% Angus beef, never frozen burgers and hand-cut fries for themselves." said Rob Wynkoop, franchise owner of the 1927 Cumberland Avenue, Knoxville restaurant.



For more information contact Rob Wynkoop (865) 281 5426, visit the Gyrene Burger page http://www.facebook.com/gyreneburger or http://www.GyreneBurger.com



About Gyrene Burger Company

Founded in 2011, Gyrene Burger Company first opened in Naples, Florida, before moving to Knoxville, Tennessee in September 2013. The name Gyrene Burger Company is a nod to Monaghan’s time as a U.S. Marine. Pronounced “Jigh-reen” it is thought to have gotten it’s use from the combination of the Army vernacular of G.I. and the Corps’ Marine.



Gyrene Burger

Contact: Rob Wynkoop

Rob@gyreneburger.com

1927 Cumberland Ave

Knoxville, Tennessee 37916

(865) 281 5426

http://www.GyreneBurger.com