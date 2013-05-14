KO KINGS: Spearheads Effort to Attract TV and Major League Boxing to Atlanta

Atlanta, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/14/2013 -- Adrian Patrick, an Atlanta Attorney and Boxing Promoter, has worked for eight years try to bring major TV and boxing title fights to Metro Atlanta.
Atlanta is significant in the history of boxing, as reported by at the following website: http://www.todayingeorgiahistory.org/content/muhammad-ali
“At the height of the Vietnam War in 1967, Muhammad Ali was drafted. Declaring himself a conscientious objector, he refused to serve.
With his case on appeal, Ali was banned from boxing by several of the sport’s governing bodies. He hadn’t floated like a butterfly nor stung like a bee in three years. No city would host a fight. But Georgia had no state boxing commission, so when an Atlanta sports promoter pitched Georgia State Senator Leroy Johnson an Ali comeback fight in Atlanta, Johnson was in. Only a political blessing was needed.
Senator Johnson had campaigned heavily for Atlanta Mayor Sam Massell. Massell returned the favor by backing the fight.
“Irish” Jerry Quarry was Ali’s opponent, adding a racial element to the already charged atmosphere. They fought in the old Atlanta Municipal Auditorium, with black celebrities much in evidence.
It was over in nine minutes. Ali put Quarry away in the third round.
Ali had returned to boxing, and the fight launched his international boxing career.” “The Greatest” made his comeback in Atlanta on October 26, 1971, Today in Georgia History.
The legendary former heavyweight champion, Evander “The Real Deal” Holyfield was born, raised and still lives in Atlanta, Ga. The late former champion Vernon “The Viper” Forrest resided here before his untimely death by murder. Former boxing unified Cruiserweight Champion O’Neil “Super Nova” Bell now known by his new name “El Yun El” resided in metro Atlanta for years while he was the unified Cruiserweight Champion.
Atlanta (pron.: /?t?lænt?/, stressed /æt?lænt?/, locally /æt?læn?/) is the capital of and the most populous city in the U.S. state of Georgia, with an estimated 2011 population of 432,427. Atlanta is the cultural and economic center of the Atlanta metropolitan area, home to 5,457,831 people and the ninth largest metropolitan area in the United States. Atlanta is the county seat of Fulton County, and a small portion of the city extends eastward into DeKalb County.
Atlanta was established in 1837 at the intersection of two railroad lines, and the city rose from the ashes of the Civil War to become a national center of commerce. In the decades following the Civil Rights Movement, during which the city earned a reputation as "too busy to hate" for the progressive views of its citizens and leaders,Atlanta attained international prominence. Atlanta is the primary transportation hub of the Southeastern United States, via highway, railroad, and air, with Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport being the world's busiest airport since 1998. Atlanta is considered an "alpha(-) world city," and, with a gross domestic product of US$270 billion, Atlanta's economy ranks 15th among world cities and sixth in the nation. Although Atlanta’s economy is considered diverse, dominant sectors include logistics, professional and business services, media operations, government administration, and higher education. Topographically, Atlanta is marked by rolling hills and dense tree coverage. Revitalization of Atlanta's neighborhoods, initially spurred by the 1996 Olympics, has intensified in the 21st century, altering the city's demographics, politics, and culture.
KO Kings is a world-wide premier boxing promotions company based in Atlanta, GA. Since 2005, KO Kings has successfully promoted more than two dozen exciting professional boxing events in the Southeast, attracting the largest crowds of professional fight fans in the region.
The iconic King of the Ring Pro Boxing Series delivers some of the best fighters in the United States in competitive matches that delight and entertain a rapidly growing fan base that includes both avid and casual fans along with sports, entertainment and political celebrities.
Founder and promoter extraordinaire Adrian L. Patrick enjoys awareness and respect from leaders across the boxing industry for his attention to detail, customer focus and his ability to deliver consistently compelling events.
While maintaining the The KO KINGS PROMOTIONS brand, KO KINGS has now been reorganized and acquired by Pink Umbrella Events, LLC.
“This is a very positive move for KO KINGS PROMOTIONS this will improve efficiency, customer service and the over all look of KO KINGS” stated Attorney and promoter, Adrian L. Patrick.
KO Kings is seriously seeking TV, partnerships, and sponsors to help make the goal of making Atlanta a major location for Pro Boxing a reality. If interested please call (404) 219-1789 and/or email:kokings555@gmail.com