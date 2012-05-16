Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/16/2012 -- Product Synopsis: Canadean's ""Kobayashi Pharmaceutical Co Ltd: Consumer Packaged Goods Company Profile, SWOT & Financial Report"" contains in depth information and data about the company and its operations. The profile contains a company overview, business description, competitive benchmarking, SWOT analysis, mergers & acquisitions, key facts, information on products and services, details of locations and subsidiaries, plus information on key news events affecting the company.



Kobayashi Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (Kobayashi) is a manufacturer and distributor of pharmaceuticals, non-pharmaceuticals, deodorizers and sanitary supplies. The company primarily offers deodorizing air fresheners, sanitary products, such as sanitary sheets, slap-on cool gel sheet works, sanitary masks and medicated topical cream for preventing spots and freckles, household sundries, and body warmers. The company also provides oral Chinese herbal medicines, eye drops, and anti-inflammatory and pain relief medicines; oral hygiene products such as breath fresheners, effervescent denture cleaning agents, toothpastes, interdental brushes and denture adhesives; and food products that comprise health food products, dietary food products, and nutritional supplements and skin care products and cosmetics. In addition to this, the company manufactures, imports and markets medical equipment, devices and ventilators to medical institutes and hospitals in Japan. The company produces synthetic resin products, apart from providing transportation, insurance and real estate management services. Kobayashi is headquartered in Osaka, Japan."



