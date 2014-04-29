Kobe9s.net Adds a New Range of Kobe Bryant Shoes to Its Inventory

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/29/2014 -- Everybody loves to shop branded shoes like Nike, Reebok, Fila, and Adidas, but not everyone can afford to shell out a lot of money on such products. Kobe9s.net is a leading ecommerce shopping portal sells branded Nike shoes at cheap prices. The website has now added a whole new collection of cheap Kobe Bryant shoes to its existing range.



Check out the new shoes collection at http://kobe9s.net



All the new additions to the present Kobe 9S collection are available in exciting, vibrant colors like orange, red, blue, black, blue, and more. Each of these is priced around $70, making them an affordable choice for people from all walks of life. Whether one is looking for simple sneakers or sportive basketball shoes, it is easy to find a pair for all specific needs on the portal.



Announcing the addition of new collection to its existing range, the marketing head of Kobe 9S stated -“We have added a variety of fresh shoes collection to our already existing range and all these are ideally suitable for those looking for a pair of trendy, class-leading shoes that don’t compromise on the comfort factor. We are committed to providing the very best value to our customers.”



Further, those shopping from this website can also benefit from free shipping of the purchased products and they have the convenience of making the payments through PayPal, Visa or MasterCard. The site also offers special offers and deals occasionally.



Elaborating about their products, the marketing head of the company also went on to say -“Our shoes product range is offered in various categories like Kobe VIII, Kobe VII, Lebron XI and Foamposites. There are varieties to match the tastes of every shopper from simple elegant shoes to vibrant flashy ones. The whole process of shopping from Kobe9s.net is simple with easy registering, shopping and checking out procedures.”



For shoppers looking for Kobe 9 for sale, this is the right place to shop for branded shoes at affordable rates.



About Kobe9s.net

Kobe9s.net is a leading online retailer of branded shoes that offers the most competitive rates, regular discount deals, and free shipping offers.



Log on to www.kobe9s.net for more info, and to take a look at the latest range of shoes.