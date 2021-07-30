Kofler Design Build Firm Offering Full Scale Home Remodeling in Los Angeles

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/30/2021 -- Kofler Design Build Firm offers full scale home remodeling in Los Angeles. The Design Build Contractors are also known for their functionally aesthetic Accessory Dwelling Units. Also known as the Design Build ADUs, these spaces are fully equipped with a kitchen, living space, bedroom and bathroom. Customers can choose to get a detached ADU, attached ADU or Interior ADU. While the detached ADUs are most commonly used for studios, the attached ADUs are used for home office purposes. Interior ADUs are nothing but converted attics or basements. So, any homeowner looking at transforming the unused space into an ADU, call the Design Build Contractors right away. Homeowners can use the ADUs for a variety of purposes and even rent it out. Whatever the purpose might be, Kofler Design Build Firm makes sure that these units are designed as per their clients' needs and specific requirements. With the rising housing costs, most homeowners are planning to build an ADU for their personal use and renting out the main property. Call the team here today for a consultation.



