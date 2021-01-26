Kofler Design Build in Los Angeles Offer Full Service Architectural Design and Build Services

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/26/2021 -- Kofler Design Build contractors are the Los Angeles home remodeling contractors offering a comprehensive range of services in Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Pasadena, Sherman Oaks and different parts of LA. Whether it is to increase the property value or to refurbishing an existing home, these contractors are readily available at any step of the project assisting their clients with cost estimation, project planning and transforming a dream home into reality. "We came to Kofler mainly for architectural design work but we ended up asking for design build services, construction included. We've already moved into our dream home and we love it. Thanks to you guys", says Molly Thornton. It doesn't really matter how old a home is. Kofler Design Build in Los Angeles can do wonders with the property whether it is with dealing with old plumbing issues or faulty wiring. The best thing is that all tasks are handled by one company from start to finish and customers don't have to hire different sub-contractors for different jobs.



Kofler Design Build in Los Angeles specializes in General Construction, Remodeling and New Development and have been offering full service architectural design and build services for over 15 years now.



