Koh Samui Luxury Villas Resort Launches New Website, miskawaan.com

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/18/2014 -- Koh Samui Luxury Villas at the Miskawaan Resort, a luxury vacation spot located on Thailand’s Koh Samui’s north shore, is proud to announce the launch of a new website, http://www.miskawaan.com/. According to the resort’s spokesperson, the new website will better help travelers find the vacation setting of their dreams.



“Undeniably luxurious, unmistakably Thai, the Miskawaan Resort delivers the holiday experience of a lifetime thanks to a truly idyllic marriage of comfort, facilities and unforgettable surroundings,” said the resort spokesperson.



According to the website, the Miskawaan Resort features nine Koh Samui beach villas, each of which enjoys its own individual features and layout. All Koh Samui private villas offer a comfortable setting full of understated style that discerning guests will find irresistible. The property sits along lush green tropical palms and a pristine ribbon of white beaches framed by crystal-clear tropical waters. Visitors can enjoy an idyllic tropical climate perfect for year-round visits.



“We're lucky enough to occupy the finest spot on one of Thailand's most accessible and activity-rich islands, Koh Samui,” said the resort spokesperson.



In addition to a superb location, Miskawaan features unsurpassed comfort, crucial to a guest’s enjoyment. Miskawaan’s guests are treated to the finer things in life, and the staff at the resort will go the extra mile to provide services direct to Koh Samui villas. Services include personal chauffeur or chef, an experienced masseuse or even a jet ski for an afternoon of fun.



Guests who have visited Miskawaan overwhelming approve.



“The best people to listen to are those who have visited Miskawaan and shared about our service, staff and Koh Samui villa rentals,” said the resort spokesperson. “One hundred percent of our guests would recommend us to family and friends.”



Guests who are considering Miskawaan Resorts for an upcoming vacation can take advantage of a number of promotions, such as early-bird discounts, long-term packages and returning-guest specials.



Miskawaan Resorts also offers wedding services and a wedding planner. According to the website, being beachfront in villas in Koh Samui is a popular place for couples to tie the knot.



About Miskawaan Resorts

Miskawaan Resorts is an exclusive collection of luxury beachfront villas on Koh Samui's idyllic north shore that is full of undeniable luxury, full of comfort, amazing facilities and unforgettable surroundings. For more information, please visit www.miskawaan.com.