Kojic Acid Whitening Lotion - Get Whiter, More Even-Toned Skin

Cheltenham, Victoria -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/11/2013 -- Ironpoweris proud to announce the launch of its new website - http://whiteninglotion.net/ . The website contains information on the benefits of using Kojic Acid Whitening Lotion to achieve a whiter and smoother skin all over.



Kojic acid is widely used in Japan. It is a chelation agent produced by various species of fungi. One of these is the Aspergillusoryzae which is also commonly called Koji in Japan. Kojic acid is a by-product produced in the fermentation process of malting rice which will be used for manufacturing sake or Japanese wine. Before, it was commonly used to prevent browning in cut fruits and to preserve the pink and red color on seafood. Now, it is popularly known to be one of the most effective whitening agents.



How does it work? Kojic acid prevents the formation of melanin by inhibiting tyrosinase activity of the skin. Excessive production of melanin is what causes skin pigmentation. These are irregular brown patches found on the skin. Skin pigmentation can also occur when hormonal changes happen during pregnancy or menopause and due to sun exposure.



Kojic acid directly addresses this skin issueas it is a proven and effective agent that whitens skin making it look fairer, smoother, and younger looking. This ingredient is commonly used in cosmetics and is applied directly to the skin. Kojic acid is commonly produced as soap. However, despite its proven effects, soaps can leave the skin dry and itchy. That’s why using whitening lotion like Professional Skin Care Formula Kojic Acid Lotion is advised.



Professional Skin Care Formula Kojic Acid Lotion seals moisture into the skin to prevent it from drying. Unlike with soap, a lotion can be easily applied to every part of the body. The lotion can be applied to the targeted areas you want lighten including rough elbows and heels. It is safe to use not only on the body but on the face as well.



About whiteninglotion

At http://whiteninglotion.net/ you have access to getting that white, fair skin you’ve always wanted. Learn more information on how you can conveniently get Professional Skin Care Formula Kojic Acid Lotion. See the benefits it can do for your skin and overall appearance. Visit http://whiteninglotion.net/ to know more.



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