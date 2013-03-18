Kokoblushandcompany Awarded Best Children's Selection Website Along with Cacaopow.myxocaienergy for All Natural Fuel

Salt Lake City, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/18/2013 -- KokoBlush Mandy’s Mission Statement and Vision Statement. I have a deep love and passion for photography. And no, I am not a photographer. If my house was on fire and I was able to rescue only one material thing, it would be my pictures. Despite not having expertise in the technical aspect of photography, I regard photographs as priceless mementos and are the catalysts for my inspiration. Dreaming up the perfect photo shoot, complete with one-of-a-kind backdrops, amazing wardrobe, out-of-the-box props and unique personalization elements and then creating them is a passion and goal of mine. With this said, anyone that knows me, knows that my true passion is being an advocate for women and children. I have big dreams for what our company can do to support women & children's shelters, as well as to support education for prevention of abuse and neglect.



I know all too well what it is to go without and wish every child had what every child deserves. This is why it is so important for me to have a portion of everything I do go to supporting women & children in need. I know I could never work this hard if I didn’t have the drive to do so much more to support the children that truly have nothing. When we support each other, especially from women to women, to help those whose confidence needs mending and spirits need a hand, the true benefactors are the children. Our hope with the Koko Blush & Co, is that together we can share this journey with you and enrich each other’s lives, as we beautify someone’s special moment, one special occasion at a time. Love, Mandy.



Adam was born to a multi-talented beauty queen Mother and a Father who, in addition to being a US Army Spy and a Counter-Intelligence Special Agent, was also a highly accomplished entrepreneur. Adam was taught at a young age that, in both life and business, loyalty is a requirement for success. He’s had the honor of working directly with his father in several of the family businesses. In fact, this is where he learned crucial entrepreneurial skills and honed his talents with international business strategies and venture capitalism.



Adam earned his Bachelors of Science Degree in International Business and Marketing from the University of Utah. He was hand-picked by the President of the University’s renowned School of Business to compete with dozens of other ambitious nationwide-graduates for the opportunity to secure a lucrative job within a prestigious Fortune 100 company. Since 2001, Adam has been involved in the Health and Wellness Industry as a successful Entrepreneur, Broker, Product Developer and Manufacturer of Cosmeceutical products. During his career, he has worked with some of the most recognizable Fortune 500 businesses along with many top international Network Marketing companies. Adam has consistently proven his unique ability to help his clients achieve their goals through creative Distribution-Channel Placement, innovative Product Development and custom Manufacturing. Adam currently owns three profitable businesses.



Features KokoBlush Photographer. HMP Studios is a boutique studio in Northern Alabama where the tea is sweet and "bless your heart" covers it all. Founded in 2005 by Brent and Heather Mitchell, Heather's schedule exploded with clients with her wait at nine months out for her first available appointment. HMP has since grown into a staff of 7 with 3 photographers. Their vintage studio is located in the fabulous historic Ice House in Moulton. Heather's passion for photography with an artistic vintage flare is the driving force behind the creative end of HMP while Brent manages the business side while maintaining his status of honey-do/master-furniture-mover! Heather's work has been featured in national publications such as a 6 page spread in Cookie World Magazine, on cards for American Greetings and you might even see her vintage ice cream shoot on the walls of a chain of ice cream stores in Europe. Brent and Heather reside in Moulton with their daughters, Ivy and Paislee Ever (aka Paizy Baby).



During this recent collaboration, we were able to learn some fun details about Brent & Heather. She said she actually failed photography in college while Brent earned an A+! She started dating Brent when she was 16, so they have been together for 19 years. He was a former professional gospel singer before he "retired" from traveling to help with the business. He has performed in front of 20,000+ people and in 5 different countries. One one occasion, she traveled to Northern Ireland with him to photograph his group for their CD cover! She said it was a "very cool place to photograph!" I think it is fair to say that she has come a long way from failing college photography, to being one of the most amazing & gifted child and portrait photographers in the country. It has been an absolute honor to work with Brent & Heather over the past several months, and as you will see below, their skills and talent speak for itself.



