Kokoblushandcompany.com/Peppercorn_Kids Awarded Best Children's Selection Online Along with Cacaopow.myxocaienergy.com

KokoBlush Mandy’s Mission Statement and Vision Statement. I have a deep love and passion for photography. And no, I am not a photographer. If my house was on fire and I was able to rescue only one material thing, it would be my pictures. Despite not having expertise in the technical aspect of photography, I regard photographs as priceless mementos and are the catalysts for my inspiration. Dreaming up the perfect photo shoot, complete with one-of-a-kind backdrops, amazing wardrobe, out-of-the-box props and unique personalization elements and then creating them is a passion and goal of mine. With this said, anyone that knows me, knows that my true passion is being an advocate for women and children. I have big dreams for what our company can do to support women & children's shelters, as well as to support education for prevention of abuse and neglect.



http://www.kokoblushandcompany.com/



I know all too well what it is to go without and wish every child had what every child deserves. This is why it is so important for me to have a portion of everything I do go to supporting women & children in need. I know I could never work this hard if I didn’t have the drive to do so much more to support the children that truly have nothing. When we support each other, especially from women to women, to help those whose confidence needs mending and spirits need a hand, the true benefactors are the children. Our hope with the Koko Blush & Co, is that together we can share this journey with you and enrich each other’s lives, as we beautify someone’s special moment, one special occasion at a time. Love, Mandy.



http://www.kokoblushandcompany.com/Kokoblush_Co_Dreamband_p/kbncodb.htm



Adam was born to a multi-talented beauty queen Mother and a Father who, in addition to being a US Army Spy and a Counter-Intelligence Special Agent, was also a highly accomplished entrepreneur. Adam was taught at a young age that, in both life and business, loyalty is a requirement for success. He’s had the honor of working directly with his father in several of the family businesses. In fact, this is where he learned crucial entrepreneurial skills and honed his talents with international business strategies and venture capitalism.



Adam earned his Bachelors of Science Degree in International Business and Marketing from the University of Utah. He was hand-picked by the President of the University’s renowned School of Business to compete with dozens of other ambitious nationwide-graduates for the opportunity to secure a lucrative job within a prestigious Fortune 100 company. Since 2001, Adam has been involved in the Health and Wellness Industry as a successful Entrepreneur, Broker, Product Developer and Manufacturer of Cosmeceutical products. During his career, he has worked with some of the most recognizable Fortune 500 businesses along with many top international Network Marketing companies. Adam has consistently proven his unique ability to help his clients achieve their goals through creative Distribution-Channel Placement, innovative Product Development and custom Manufacturing. Adam currently owns three profitable businesses.



http://wasatchcontractmanufacturing.com/



http://adampaulgreen.com/wp-content/uploads/2011/06/Chocolate-White-Paper-2013-HIRES.pdf



About MXI Corp

Established in 2005, Marketing Xocolate International Corporation (MXI-Corp) is the world leader in great tasting, healthy, dark, chocolate products. MXI Corp was founded upon the same solid foundation that the Brooks’ family used to build their enormous Pure Delite Low Carb Chocolate company (circa 2000) which had retail sales in Wal-Mart, 7-Eleven, Rite-Aid and Walgreen’s of over $300,000,000. All MXI products are focused on potent doses of delicious, antioxidant-rich Belgian cacao. MXI-Corp believes that the high levels of natural antioxidants and Polyphenols that are found in its cacao can provide a viable solution to individual nutritional needs. The Xoçai™ (sho-sigh) line, which currently includes ten products, is manufactured utilizing a cold-press process, which preserves the nutritional values of the company's proprietary blends of vitamins and minerals. MXI is recognized as the category creator and world leader in healthy chocolate. The vision of Xoçai is to transform and improve individual lives worldwide through its unique chocolate products. One unique element of the company’s formulations is their proprietary high-antioxidant blend of cacao, açaí and blueberries, called XoVita™. The Xovita ingredient combination is exclusive to Xoçai. Nevada-based MXI-Corp is a privately held company. Xoçai's nine chocolate products have the highest ORAC (antioxidant-measuring test) and flavonoid rich products available on the market. The Brooks family, owners and operators of MXI-Corp, have total combined chocolate sales of more than $1 billion. MXI Corp is now operating internationally in 40+ countries.