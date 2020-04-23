"Kokonutz," a Brand of Tropically Influenced Drinks and Snacks, Now on Kickstarter!

Calgary, AB -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/23/2020 -- Naturally flavored drinks bring consumers a variety of health benefits. With nutrients and minerals that strengthen bone health, boost metabolism, support digestion, and deliver vital antioxidants to the body, drinks with all-natural fruits and vegetables have become increasingly popular around the world.



Kokonutz, a new brand of tropically influenced drinks, delivers similar health benefits by infusing fresh fruits and vegetables into delicious beverages and snacks. Sold at the Kokonutz pop-up smoothie bar, these fruit-based drinks will feature a coconut water base with blends of other fruits and vegetables, including watermelon, pineapples, carrots, cucumbers, blueberries, or raspberries, to create a smooth, creamy taste. With weather and seasonal variations accounted for, the Kokonutz menu will be altered throughout the year to mirror the availability of seasonal fresh fruits and vegetables.



The latest addition to the green hospitality industry, Kokonutz embraces a fresh, all-natural approach in sourcing fruits and vegetables for each drink. The brand hopes to rely on bamboo, wheat, or coconut straws, bamboo or otherwise biodegradable cups, and other eco-friendly restaurant supplies to create a truly natural and sustainable experience from the bottom up.



Now seeking support on Kickstarter, funds from this campaign will be used to support operating and marketing costs for the first Kokonutz mall kiosk. Expected to come to consumers in early March 2021, the Kickstarter campaign is located on the web at



https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/kokonutztaste/kokonutz-tropical-influenced-drinks-and-waffles



Supporters around the world can back Kokonutz by making generous pledges and contributions via Kickstarter. Pledges start at as little as €2. But for a pledge of €3 or more, unlock other rewards as a token of your support, including a thank-you note, Kokonutz cup, and exclusive Kokonutz smoothie recipes. Some rewards are limited, so do act fast. More information is available on the Kickstarter campaign page.



About Envisioned by Sherman Thomas

Envisioned by Sherman Thomas, a young, aspiring entrepreneur from Calgary, Alberta, Kokonutz is an affordable and healthy brand of beverages and snacks. With a passion for drinks and food, Sherman decided to combine the rich flavor of coconut water with healthy fruit combinations to create delicious smoothies with essential vitamins and nutrients. Kokonutz will debut at a mall kiosk later next year.



Contact:



Contact Person: Sherman Thomas

Company: Kokonutz Tropical Drinks & Waffles

City: Calgary

State:Alberta

Country. Canada

Email: kokonutztaste@gmail.com

Website: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/kokonutztaste/kokonutz-tropical-influenced-drinks-and-waffles