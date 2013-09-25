Koloa Landing Resort Wins Two Prestigious Travel Industry Awards

Koloa, HI -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/25/2013 -- Koloa Landing Resort is proud to announce that it has won two prestigious awards in the travel industry. The first is the Expedia Insiders' Select Award, and the second is TripAdvisor's Certificate of Excellence. Koloa Landing Resort has won both of these awards for two consecutive years. Both are testaments to Koloa Landing's status as a premier destination for a wonderful Hawaii vacation.



The Expedia Insiders' Select list is an annual award which is judged by the customers of Expedia themselves, and Koloa Landing Resort is the only resort on the island of Kauai to receive this prestigious honor.



Expedia tracks more than 500,000 annual reviews to designate just 650 hotels, from a pool of more than 150,000 hotels across the world, as winners in their region. That means that just .4% of hotels on Expedia receive this special honor.



The 2013 Expedia Insiders' Select award takes into account several different factors. The first and most important are guest reviews, and hotels must have a minimum number of reviews, all of which are verified as having stayed at the property. Value is also taken into account, assessing a hotel's star rating and amenities with its pricing. Finally, Expedia uses their network of hotel experts to provide insight and make additional judgments.



Currently, Koloa Landing Resort has a 4.7 rating out of 5 by Expedia guests, with more than 118 verified reviews. A staggering 97% of guests would recommend a vacation to Koloa Landing Resort!



The TripAdvisor 2013 Certificate of Excellence is awarded to properties who exhibit excellence in hospitality and achieve consistently outstanding traveler reviews. The property must maintain a rating of at least four out of five stars, and meet a minimum of qualified reviews over the previous 12 months.



Koloa Landing Resort currently has an excellent 4.5 rating on TripAdvisor, with approximately 90% of all previous guests recommending a stay to future travelers.



A trip to Koloa Landing will provide a unique and unforgettable experience, and a vacation of a lifetime. Learn more about the award-winning Koloa Landing Resort by visiting KoloaLandingResort.com, and start planning that dream vacation to Kauai today.



About Koloa Landing Resort

Koloa Landing Resort at Poipu Beach is one of the leading luxury villa resorts on Hawaii. Offering a pristine location, and world-class amenities and accommodations, a dream family vacation or private getaway is awaiting travelers at Koloa Landing. Set within 25 acres of lush, tropical property, less than a mile from Poipu Beach and with multiple resort pools, brand new state of the art fitness center, luxurious spa, and more, there's something for everyone at Koloa Landing. Make a reservation today by visiting KoloaLandingResort.com or calling 888.317.0205.