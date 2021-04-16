New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/16/2021 -- Kombucha Market Size – USD 1.82 Billion in 2018, Industry Growth - CAGR of 14.3%, Industry Trends – Increasing health consciousness among individuals.



The global Kombucha Market is expected to reach USD 5.98 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. This can be mainly associated with the growing demand in developing economies inclination towards preventive healthcare and increasing awareness of the health benefits of kombucha consumption.



Komchucha offers a range of health benefits. For instance, Kombucha, particularly with green tea, affects as an antioxidant in the liver, reducing the liver toxicity caused by toxic chemicals, sometimes by at least 70%. The beverage is mostly consumed by dancers and athletes, as they often suffer from arthritis pains muscle strains, and common aches.



The Key Companies Profiled in the Market are:



Buchi Kombucha, Cell-Nique Corporation, GT's Kombucha, Hain Celestial Group, KeVita, Inc., Kombucha Wonder Drink, Kosmic Kombucha, Makana Beverages Inc, NessAlla Kombucha, Red Bull GmbH, Reed's, Inc., Revive Kombucha, Humm Kombucha LLC, Townshend's Tea Company, and LIVE Kombucha, among others.



A belief that the benefits of kombucha are common to drinking other teas or having any other fermented foods, may hinder the growth of the market during the forecast period.



On August 2017, KeVita introduced its new products Roots Beer and Blueberry Basil for their Brew Kombucha product lines.



On December 2016, Humm Kombucha opened their new production facility which is of 4000 sq. foot area and capable of filling up 1.5 million bottles/ month, allowing the company to double its production. This is supposed to increase the production capacity of the company.



Further key findings from the report suggest



By distribution channels the market is segmented into supermarkets, health stores, online stores and others. The supermarkets played a prominent role in distributing this product in 2018, and will witness a growth rate of 14.3% during the forecast period. Several retailers have tied up with brewers for the distribution of this beverage.



By flavor the market is segmented into original and flavored (herbs and spices, citrus, berries, flowers, apple, coconut, mangoes and others). The flavored products are gaining popularity due to innovations in tastes and flavors by producers, and are expected to witness a higher growth rate of 18.9% during the forecast period.



By packaging the market is segmented into glass bottles and cans. The cans segment is expected to witness the highest market growth, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.7% during the forecast period.



By applications the market is segmented into beverages, baked goods, confectionery, dairy products and processed foods. The beverage segment holds the largest share of the market in 2018 and will witness a growth rate of 15.3% during the forecast period, since it is preferred mostly with tea, particularly green tea.



Regional segmentation is based on North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Latin America. North America dominates the global market, in 2018 with 29.0% of the market, which is attributed to the consumption of kombucha as a health drink.



The companies adapt strategies such as merger & acquisition, contracts, partnership, agreements and new product launches to be successful and get a competitive edge over others.



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented global Kombucha Market on the basis of type, flavor, packaging, distribution channels, application, and region:



Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo tons; 2018-2026 and Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2026)



Yeast

Bacteria

Mold

Others



Flavor Outlook (Volume, Kilo tons; 2018-2026 And Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2026)



Original

Flavored

Herbs and Spices

Citrus

Berries

Flowers

Apple

Coconut

Mangoes

Others



Packaging Outlook (Volume, Kilo tons; 2018-2026 And Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2026)



Glass bottles

Cans



Distribution Channels Outlook (Volume, Kilo tons; 2018-2026 And Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2026)



Supermarkets

Health Stores

Online Stores

Others



Applications Outlook (Volume, Kilo tons; 2018-2026 And Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2026)



Beverages

Baked Goods

Confectionery

Dairy Products

Processed Foods



Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo tons; 2018-2026 and Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2026)



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA



Table of contents



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope & Premise



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018-2026



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



3.1. Macro Indicators



3.1.1. Increasing health consciousness among individuals



3.1.2. Growing consumption of kombucha as an alternative to aerated drinks and beverages



Chapter 4. Kombucha Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Kombucha Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Kombucha Market Value Chain Analysis, 2018-2026



4.3. Regulatory framework



4.4. Recent Developments



4.5. Kombucha Market Impact Analysis



4.5.1. Market driver analysis



4.5.1.1. Rise in demand for fortified food & beverage flavors



4.5.1.2. Growing health awareness and increasing prevalence of health disorders



4.5.1.3. Growing demand in developing economies inclination towards preventive healthcare



4.5.1.4. Increasing awareness of the health benefits of kombucha consumption



4.5.2. Market restraint analysis



4.6. Key opportunities prioritized



4.7. Kombucha Competitive scenario



Continued…….



