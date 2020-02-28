Seattle, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/28/2020 -- Kombucha, also known as tea mushroom or tea fungus, is a fermented, slightly alcoholic and effervescent, sweetened black or green tea drink, which is commonly consumed for its supposed health benefits. It consists of a variety of vitamins, minerals, and enzymes. Kombucha is a nutrient-rich drink, fermented with a symbiotic colony of bacteria and yeast (SCOBY). SCOBY consumes up to 90% of sugar during the fermentation process, making a low-sugar end product. The Kombucha drink is rapidly gaining popularity worldwide due to its significant health benefits, and is available across numerous food stores and grocery stores. Kombucha can also be brewed at home using methods, such as continuous brew and batch methods. Kombucha manufacturers are currently looking to produce new flavors, with appealing advertisements to fetch consumers.



Increasing awareness about the health benefits of nutritional beverages and their surging demand are driving the growth of the global Kombucha market. Major beverage brands focusing on the manufacture of this drink is another favorable factor for market growth. However, the harmful impact of alcohol content in beverages is a major restraint for the global market growth.



Global Kombucha Market Taxonomy



On the basis of product type:

- Yeast

- Bacteria

- Mold

- Others

On the basis of flavor:

- Herbs & Spices

- Berries

- Citrus

- Flowers

- Apple, Mango, and Coconut

- Others

By distribution channel:

- Supermarkets

- Health Stores

- Online Stores



Global Kombucha Market – Geographical Outlook



North America is projected to be the most dominant region in the global Kombucha market. The U.S. is likely to contribute to the largest market share in the upcoming years. Increasing awareness about the health benefits of this drink is fueling market growth in this region. The American Cancer Society stated that this beverage has been promoted country-wide as a cure-all for a range of health issues, such as baldness, cancer, AIDS, insomnia, arthritis, and intestinal disorders. The Latin America has witnessed moderate growth in the recent years, owing to the increasing demand for healthy drinks in the economies of Argentina, Venezuela, Colombia, and Brazil.

The Asia Pacific region has witnessed a magnificent growth rate and holds the second largest market share in the global kombucha market, owing to the growing population and increasing demand in the emerging economies of India and China. Kombucha's origin in this region makes it the fastest-growing market, with low production and processing costs. Furthermore, the European Kombucha market is estimated to witness moderate growth, owing to the increasing government regulations in the region that are hampering market growth.



Global Kombucha Market – Key Players



The major companies operating in the global kombucha market include Reed's Inc., Millennium Products Inc., Revive Kombucha, The Hain Celestial Group, Kosmic Kombucha, Buchi Kombucha, Townshend' Tea Company, Gt's Kombucha, and The Humm Kombucha LLC.



Reportedly, Hain Celestial Group Inc. launched kombucha energy shots in 2011. Moreover, Whole Foods and Wal-Mart, along with numerous other retailers, have merged with the leading brewing companies for the global distribution of this beverage.



Key Developments



- On March 5, 2019, Revive Kombucha announced the launch of Revive Sparkling Kombucha, a traditionally fermented, organic, and shelf-stable craft brew. This drink is available in 12 ounce cans with a variety of flavors such as Mango Orange, Cherry Hibiscus, Strawberry Lemon, and Citrus Ginger. This product was launched in order to attract the health conscious customers.



- On August 13, 2018, Brew Dr. Kombucha, U.S., announced the launch of its fall season, limited edition kombucha, Harvest. This limited-edition Harvest was launched in different flavors including apricot, and tarragon. This launch included products with organic and raw ingredients, which is further expected to attract the health conscious customers in the U.S.