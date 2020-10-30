Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/30/2020 -- Global Kombucha Market Research Report published by market insight reports explores the current outlook in Global and key regions from the perspective of Major Players, Countries, Product types and end industries. This report analyzes top players in the Global market, and divides the Market into several parameters.



The kombucha market is forecasted to reach USD 5.2 billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of 17.50%, during the forecast period (2019 - 2024). Global consumption of kombucha market is driven by the consumer's inclination toward nutritional drink and started to prefer functional drinks over fruit juices and carbonated drinks. The market is competitive and driven by an increase in the trend of health and wellness and the growing consumer demand for all natural ingredients. Kombucha Breweries International (KBI) has been catering to the increasing need for the product by providing common resources and testing standards. As the identification of the alcohol content of kombucha is imperative for that, companies employed a standardized method to test and control.



GT'S Living Foods, KeVita Inc., Health Ade, Revive Kombucha, and Others.



Key Market Trends: -



Increasing demand for Flavored Kombucha Drinks



Flavored drinks held the major market share in the kombucha market in 2018. The segment had experienced tremendous growth from the past 3-4 years, as the companies have developed traditional drinks with added exotic flavors, to attract consumers. Moreover, fruit-flavored drinks are expected to dominate the kombucha market in the coming years, due to their added nutritional profile. GTs Living Foods announced its new limited-edition offering for springtime, named Bloom, on April 16, 2018. The product portfolio includes a light, crisp, and floral flavor, combining fresh Elderflower, Jasmine, and Violet. The trend for natural, clean-label, and organic beverages is driving the market. However, growing awareness about the kombucha drink and the buzz of kombucha among weight management foods have also strived to an exponential growth rate.



Asia-Pacific is the Fastest Growing Regions



Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing region in the kombucha market. China is one of the leading markets for kombucha in the Asia-Pacific region. The popularity of packaged kombucha drinks in China remains attributed to their perceived health benefits. In India, the population suffering from joint health problems, like arthritis, is also seen getting attracted more toward kombucha, which is expected to drive the growth of the kombucha market over the forecast period. Owing to the rise in urbanization in the region, along with easy availability of kombucha in local retail shelves, especially in countries like Australia, China, Japan, among others are driving the growth of kombucha market in the region.



