The global kombucha market is majorly driven by the growing discretionary income spent on healthcare, shifting lifestyle of individuals, huge need of fortified food beverages, health benefits provided by kombucha, as well as easy manufacturing process of kombucha. In addition, the growing awareness regarding the benefits of kombucha consumption is one of the primary driving factors of the global kombucha market.



Kombucha offers several benefits such as to treat arthritis, cancer, and other degenerative diseases. Additionally, it can increase metabolism, rebuild connective tissues, boost energy levels, and reduce headaches. The leading service providers in this market are investing hugely in the R&D activities to produce healthy kombucha products with several flavours to attract customers that is likely to increase the growth of the global kombucha market during the forecast period. Furthermore, the huge popularity of kombucha is majorly attributed to its unique flavour as well as fizzy taste that helps in growing its demand across the beverage sector across the globe, this is likely to increase the growth of the global kombucha market.



The global kombucha market is segmented into product, type, distribution channel, and geographical regions. On considering the product, the global market is segregated into organic as well as non-organic. In terms of type, the global kombucha market is fragmented into flavoured and original. According to the distribution channel, the market is classified into health stores, convenience stores, hypermarkets or supermarkets, online retailers, and others.



In terms of geographical regions, the global kombucha market is segregated into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. Some of the leading service providers operating in the global kombucha market are Millennium Products, Inc., Reed's, Inc., Revive Kombucha, The Hain Celestial Group, Cell-Nique Corporation, Townshend's Tea Company, Buchi Kombucha, and many others.



Regional Overview of the global kombucha market, 2014-2025 (USD Million)





- North America





- US



- Canada



- Mexico









- Europe





- Germany



- United Kingdom



- France



- Spain



- Russia









- Asia Pacific





- China



- Japan



- India



- Australia









- South America





- Brazil



- Argentina









- Middle East & Africa





- South Africa











Key players covered in the study



KeVita (PepsiCo)



Buchi Kombucha



The Humm Kombucha LLC



The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.



Revive Kombucha



Kosmic Kombucha



LIVE Soda, LLC



GT's Kombucha



Others



Table of Contents:





- Executive Summary



- Research Methodology



- Market Outlook



- Kombucha Market Overview, By Product



- Kombucha Market Overview, By Type



- Kombucha Market Overview, By Distribution Channel



- Kombucha Market Overview, By Region



- Industry Structure



- Company Profiles





About Adroit Market Research

