Kombucha Market Size, Industry Status and Growth Opportunities for Leading Players 2020 - 2025: QY Research

Kombucha is a variety of fermented, lightly effervescent sweetened black or green tea drinks commonly intended as functional beverages for their supposed health benefits. Kombucha is produced by fermenting tea using a "symbiotic culture of bacteria and yeast" (SCOBY). Microbial populations in SCOBY cultures vary. The yeast component generally includes Saccharomyces and other species, and the bacterial component almost always includes Gluconacetobacter xylinus to oxidize yeast-produced alcohols to acetic and other acids.



The kombucha market in USA is the largest market accounted for a share more than 70% in terms of value in 2016. Besides, USA is also the largest supplier of kombucha. Europe kombucha has been awake in recent years, major market is concentrated in Germany, UK, France, etc.



Asia is the emerging market of kombucha. Traditionally, kombucha is made and drunk by family themselves. Now, the commercial kombucha is becoming more and more popular due to its several functions for health.



Global Kombucha Market: Competitive Landscape



The chapter on competitive landscape covers all the major manufacturers in the global Kombucha market to study new trends and opportunities. In this section, the researchers have used SWOT analysis to study the various strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and trends the manufacturers are using to expand their share. Furthermore, they have briefed about the trends that are expected to drive the market in the future and open more opportunities.



Global Kombucha Market: Drivers and Restraints



The researchers have analyzed various factors that are necessary for the growth of the market in global terms. They have taken different perspectives for the market including technological, social, political, economic, environmental, and others. The drivers have been derived using PESTEL's analysis to keep them accurate. Factors responsible for propelling the growth of the market and helping its growth in terms of market share are been studied objectively.



Furthermore, restraints present in the market have been put together using the same process. Analysts have provided a thorough assessment of factors likely to hold the market back and offered solutions for circumventing the same too.



Global Kombucha Market: Segment Analysis



The researchers have segmented the market into various product types and their applications. This segmentation is expected to help the reader understand where the market is observing more growth and which product and application hold the largest share in the market. This will give them leverage over others and help them invest wisely.



Global Kombucha Market: Geographic Outlook



The researchers have analyzed each and every regional market that is contributing to the growth of the Kombucha market. They have used qualitative and quantitative methods to understand and provide the data to the readers. The major regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa, and others.



