Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/05/2020 -- The driving factors influencing the global kombucha market includes increasing growth in the functional beverages category, growing concern of the consumers regarding advantages of this drink, rising demand of organic and healthy food & beverages, changing lifestyle and standard of living. Due to the increasing profits from manufacturing the global kombucha market is projected to witness lucrative growth over the forecast period. Furthermore, due to the increasing availability of fermented drinks along with organic ingredients is considerably believed to be one of the major driving factor to lift the global kombucha market growth in the near future.



Get Research Insights @ https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/1



In the current scenario of the market, the drink is projecting positive environment with bloggers sharing their own experiences with the highlights of advantages of this drink. With the increasing trend of internet, the users are getting closure to the positive review of the drink and demanding to prefer this drink and gain experience. This is primarily one of the major factor spreading across consumers in various regions.



In terms of region, Europe is considered as second largest region to hold maximum demand for functional beverages created organically. The region has realized the health benefits gaining from the drink, and this leads the global kombucha market with tremendous growth in the near future.



Read Complete Report at: https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/industry-reports/kombucha-market



The global kombucha market is categorized into several segmentation including product, type, distribution channel, and region. Based on product overview, the global kombucha market is fragmented into non-organic and organic. On the basis of type, the global kombucha market is segregated into original, flavored, fruits, flowers, herbs & spices, and others. In terms of distribution channel, the global kombucha market is divided into convenience stores, online retailers, supermarkets/hypermarkets, health stores, and others. Looping on to the regional overview, the global kombucha market is a wide range to North America, USA, Canada, Mexico, Egypt, Asia Pacific, China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, The Middle East and Africa, UAE, Turkey, Nigeria, South Africa, Argentina, Europe, France, UK, Russia, Italy, South America, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, Germany, and Columbia. Leading players of the global kombucha market includes Kosmic Kombucha (U.S.), Nesalla Kombucha (U.S.), Millennium Products, Inc. (U.S.), The Hain Celestial Group (U.S.), Makana Beverages Inc., Kombucha Wonder Drink (U.S.), Revive Kombucha (U.S.), The Humm Kombucha Llc (U.S.), Gt's Kombucha (U.S.), Red Bull Gmbh (Austria), Cell - Nique Corporation (U.S.), Townshend's Tea Company, Reed's, Inc. (U.S.), Live Soda Kombucha (U.S.), and Buchi Kombucha.



Get Discount on Purchase at: https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/researchreport/purchase/1



Key segments of the global kombucha market



Product Overview, 2014-2025 (USD Million)



Organic

Non-organic



Type Overview, 2014-2025 (USD Million)



Original

Flavored

Herbs & Spices

Fruits

Flowers

Others



Distribution Channel Overview, 2014-2025 (USD Million)



Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Health Stores

Online Retailers

Others



Regional Overview, 2014-2025 (USD Million)



North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Spain

Russia

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

South Africa



About Adroit Market Research

Adroit Market Research is an India-based business analytics and consulting company incorporated in 2018. Our target audience is a wide range of corporations, manufacturing companies, product/technology development institutions and industry associations that require understanding of a market's size, key trends, participants and future outlook of an industry. We intend to become our clients' knowledge partner and provide them with valuable market insights to help create opportunities that increase their revenues. We follow a code– Explore, Learn and Transform. At our core, we are curious people who love to identify and understand industry patterns, create an insightful study around our findings and churn out money-making roadmaps.