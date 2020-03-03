New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/03/2020 -- Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled "Kombucha Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2030." According to the report, the Global Kombucha Market was estimated to account for over US$ 1.8 billion by 2019. The market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of ~19% from 2019 to 2030.



Key Players Of Kombucha market include Kevita.Com, Asheville Kombucha Mamas Llc, Humm Kombucha, Revive Kombucha, Kosmic Kombucha, Gt's Living Foods, Wonder Drink., Live Soda, Llc, Nessalla Kombucha And Health-Ade Kombucha Among Others.



Kombucha Market Segmentation Market:



By Flavour:

-Herbs & Spices

-Citrus

-Berries

-Apple



By Distribution Channel:

-Supermarket/Hypermarket

-Food & Drink Specialist Stores

-Online Channel



By Region:

-North America

-Europe

-Asia Pacific

-Rest of the World (ROW)



By Application:

-Commercial

-Home Food Production

-Education & Research



The global Kombucha market is especially driven by the growing incidences of chronic diseases like diabetes, renal disorder etc., and increasing demand for fortified food & beverage products. Moreover, rising awareness regarding health benefits by consumption of kombucha also plays a pivotal role in contributing to plug growth globally. However, incidences of beverage recall thanks to high alcohol content, regulations for the usage of microorganisms, and time required for regulatory approval are likely to restrain market growth to a particular extent.



Key Benefits for Kombucha Market:



-The study provides an in-depth analysis Kombucha Market share with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

-A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided.

-A comprehensive quantitative analysis of the industry is provided from 2019 to 2030 to assist stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

-An extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps understand the Kombucha Market trends.

-Key players and their strategies are provided to understand the competitive outlook of the industry.



Kombucha may be a detoxifying drink that contains high amounts of antioxidants, vitamins, and various enzymes. It helps to enhance metabolic disorders, digestion, boosts energy levels, rebuilds animal tissue & reduce headaches. it's also claimed that it can improve body defense, and may also help to treat degenerative diseases like arthritis and early stage cancer. Growing awareness about health benefits related to Kombucha consumption is probably going to spice up the expansion of market.



Being a fermented product Kombucha may contain trace amount of alcohol. The alcohol level shouldn't exceed 0.5% by volume during production and after shipment for commercial sale as a non-alcoholic refrigerated beverage. The alcohol level in Kombucha amount may exceed 0.5% thanks to further fermentation after it's bottled making it an alcohol under alcohol Labeling Act of 1988. Furthermore, many consumers have reported ill effects like indigestion , allergies , toxic reactions, and acidosis after consumption of this product. These overall factors may hamper the market growth.