Johannesburg, GP -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/20/2013 -- Based on sales targets achieved during each financial year, Konica Minolta South Africa (KMSA) holds an annual awards ceremony to acknowledge and appreciate the top dealers. On 18th July 2013, the annual awards dinner was held in the Platinum Boardroom at Silverstar Casino.



“This year Konica Minolta South Africa had an astounding 19 dealers in the top ‘gold’ category,” says Janine Ferreira, public relations officer at Konica Minolta South Africa. “This level includes only our best dealers, those who have achieved 100 percent and more of their target.”



Listed in no specific order, the 2012/2013 top dealers, gold winners, were as follows:

- Busiquip

- Corporate Business Automation

- Dalitso

- Diverso

- Integrated Imaging Solutions

- Johannesburg Konica Minolta

- Konica Minolta Gauteng

- Konica Minolta Midrand

- Konica Minolta North

- Gama Business Systems

- Millennium Konica Minolta

- Konica Minolta Business Solutions

- Konica Minolta Zululand

- KZN Konica Minolta

- Min Copiers

- Tytec

- Konica Minolta East Coast

- FFR Konica Minolta

- Konica Minolta Direct.



Janine Farreira added that special category awards were also bestowed to further express the appreciation that Konica Minolta South Africa has for their dealers embracing the brand, its technologies and innovations. The special awards categorises included:



- The Digital Monochrome Dealer of the Year, which was deservedly awarded to Konica Minolta Business Solutions;

- The Digital Colour Dealer of the Year was awarded to Konica Minolta Gauteng; and

- The Production Dealer of the Year award was given to Corporate Business Automation, for the second year running.



The overall ‘Dealer of the Year’ award was awarded to Konica Minolta Gauteng for outshining the rest of the dealers in more than one line of business. This annual event is held to inspire other Konica Minolta South Africa dealers to improve their approach when selling KMSA products.



About Konica Minolta SA

Konica Minolta South Africa (KMSA) provides a comprehensive range of business solutions to businesses of all sizes, countrywide. The organisation is wholly owned by the Bidvest Group and believes in product excellence and exceptional service. KMSA is also the principal importer and distributor of the award winning bizhub collection of multifunctional printers, copiers, fax machines and other digital devices. Headquartered in Johannesburg, KMSA has an impressive distribution network that includes 17 branches and 49 dealerships in Southern Africa.