Konica Minolta Awarded the Renowned EDP Award 2013

Johannesburg, GP -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/16/2013 -- Konica Minolta was once again awarded a prize by the renowned European Digital Press Association (EDP), an alliance of Europe's leading digital print magazines, which boasts more than one million professionals as readers. The EDP jury selected the bizhub PRESS 1250 series, including bizhub PRESS 1052, as a winner in the category “Best production cut-sheet printer - high production” 2013. Winning the EDP Award certifies Konica Minolta's path to success in the production printing market.



"We are proud that our continuous efforts to add substantial value to our customers' businesses are gaining international recognition. After having won EDP Awards in 2009 and 2011, we are pleased to have impressed the jury with our bizhub PRESS 1250 series this time as well", says Leon Minnie, product manager of production systems at Konica Minolta South Africa.



A technical committee of digital print specialists, journalists, as well as technical consultants and industry representatives nominates all EDP Awards. "It means a lot to us, particularly because market participants of the print sector are involved in the decision," Minnie adds. The bizhub PRESS 1250 series represents outstanding professional solutions for industrial purposes: it combines a wide range of finishing functions with output speeds between 105 A4 / 60 A3 pages per minute (ppm) and 125 A4 / 70 A3 ppm.



The bizhub PRESS 1250 is built for peak volumes of up to 3,000,000 impressions per month. These models can be integrated into workflow solutions for efficient queue management in order to meet tight deadlines. Optimised hardware materials, high-capacity paper input and output, and unlimited toner supplies increase the reliability and help to reduce customers' costs significantly.



The PRESS models provide a print resolution of 1,200 x 1,200 dpi and offer high media flexibility. This includes the ability to print on paper weights from 40 to 350 gsm in single-sided (simplex) printing and on paper of up to 300gsm for duplex prints. Paper sizes up to 324 x 483 mm are supported and selectable through an intelligent media catalogue.



These models also feature advanced software such as a professional screening utility and an extra utility for tone curve adjustments. The maximum load that each printer will carry seamlessly is 18,000 sheets of paper, which will be processed through a vacuum feed paper tray with front and side air assistance, independently adjustable for blow strength. Over 50 configurations are available by combining a wide variety of finishers such as an automatic ring binder, a perfect binding unit and a finisher for professional saddle stitching as well as a stacker and many more. Other features include an exclusive envelope kit for envelope printing and an optional decurling unit with a humidifier unit.



About Konica Minolta SA

Konica Minolta South Africa (KMSA) provides a comprehensive range of business solutions to businesses of all sizes, countrywide. The organisation is wholly owned by the Bidvest Group and believes in product excellence and exceptional service. KMSA is also the principal importer and distributor of the award winning bizhub collection of multifunctional printers, copiers, fax machines and other digital devices. Headquartered in Johannesburg, KMSA has an impressive distribution network that includes 17 branches and 49 dealerships in Southern Africa. For additional information please visit, http://www.kmsa.com/.