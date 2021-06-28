Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG) Investor Notice: Investigation over Possible Securities Laws Violations

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/28/2021 -- Koninklijke Philips N.V. is under investigation over potential securities laws violations in connection with certain financial statements.



Investors who purchased shares of Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE: PHG), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by Koninklijke Philips N.V. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Netherlands based Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, Greater China, and internationally. Koninklijke Philips N.V. reported that its annual Total Revenue rose from over 19.48 billion EUR in 2019 to over 19.53 billion EUR, and that its Net Income increased from 1.16 billion EUR in 2019 to 1.18 billion EUR in 2020.



On June 14, 2021, Koninklijke Philips N.V. issued a voluntary recall of certain of its Bi-Level Positive Airway Pressure (Bi-Level PAP) and Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) devices, as well as mechanical ventilators, after finding that the sound abatement foam used in the devices can degrade and become toxic, potentially causing cancer.



Shares of Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE: PHG) declined to as low as $50.57 per share on June 21, 2021.



