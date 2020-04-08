Konjac Market Business Opportunities and Global Industry Analysis by 2026 - FMC Corporation, Shanghai Brilliant Gum Co., Henan Xin Industry Co. Ltd.

Ontario, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/08/2020 -- Konjac is a natural product and owing to the consumer preference for natural and organic product, the strong demand will boost the market growth. As the Konjac plant contain no gluten content in it, it's increasingly used as a part of the daily staple. For instance, its application in various food recipes such as pasta, and noodles has given it a further push to the market growth. The growing awareness of the health properties of Konjac will stimulate the growth of the market.



The ever-growing food & beverage industry is propelling the growth of the global Konjac market and it's anticipated that it will continue to witness robust growth in the forecast period. Thanks to Konjac's wide array of product applications such as food additive, thickener, and food jams, among the others which are driving strong demand in the market. In addition to this, the growing demand for stabilizing and gelling agents are further bolstering market growth. Konjac has very high dietary fiber as it contains 40% glucomannan which bestows the consumers with nutritional value and prevents health problems such as high cholesterol, diabetes, and improving the overall immune system.



The development of health value products from Konjac and its application in pharmaceuticals and pet feeds in North America and Europe is boosting the growth of the market. One of the prime factors that are challenging the growth is the increasing production cost which is affecting the profit margins of the manufacturers.



Segment by Key players:

- Shaanxi Jintai Konjac Industrial Development Co.

- FMC Corporation

- Shanghai Brilliant Gum Co.

- Henan Xin Industry Co. Ltd.

- Hubei Yizhi Konjac Biotechnology Co.

- The Konjac Sponge Company



Segment by Type:

- Powder

- Flour

- Dietary Fiber

- Gels



Segment by Application:

- Foods

- Agriculture

- Medical & Pharmaceutical

- Chemical

- Petroleum

- Printing

- Dyeing



Segment by Regions:

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Latin America

- Middle East & Africa



Table of Content:



1. Executive Summary



2. Assumptions and Acronyms Used



3. Research Methodology



4. Konjac Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.1.1. Market Taxonomy

4.1.2. Market Definition

4.2. Macro-Economic Factors

4.2.1. Industry Outlook

4.3. Konjac Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Market Drivers

4.3.2. Market Restraints

4.3.3. Opportunity

4.3.4. Market Trends

4.4. Konjac Market - Supply Chain

4.5. Global Konjac Market Forecast

4.5.1. Konjac Market Size (US$ Mn) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.2. Konjac Market Size (000' Units) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.3. Konjac Market Absolute $ Opportunity



5. Global Konjac Market Analysis and Forecast by Type

5.1. Market Trends

5.2. Introduction

5.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Type

5.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Type

5.3. Konjac Market Size and Volume Forecast by Type

5.3.1. Fabricated Frame

5.3.2. Tube and Coupler

5.3.3. Mobile

5.3.4. Pole

5.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Type

5.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Type



6. Global Konjac Market Analysis and Forecast by Application

6.1. Market Trends

6.2. Introduction

6.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Application

6.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Application

6.3. Konjac Market Size and Volume Forecast by Application

6.3.1. Personal Decoration

6.3.2. Commercial Decoration

6.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Application

6.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Application



7. Global Konjac Market Analysis and Forecast by Sales Channel

7.1. Market Trends

7.2. Introduction

7.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Sales Channel

7.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Sales Channel

7.3. Konjac Market Size and Volume Forecast by Sales Channel

7.3.1. Manufacturer/Distributor/Service Provider

7.3.2. Aftermarket

7.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Sales Channel

7.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Sales Channel



8. Global Konjac Market Analysis and Forecast by Region

8.1. Market Trends

8.2. Introduction

8.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Region

8.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Region

8.3. Konjac Market Size and Volume Forecast by Region

8.3.1. North America

8.3.2. Latin America

8.3.3. Europe

8.3.4. Asia Pacific

8.3.5. Middle East and Africa (MEA)

8.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Region

8.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Region

8.6. Global Konjac Demand Share Forecast, 2019-2029



Continued……



