Koozies Online Brings an Extra Pop of Color to Pride Celebrations

Allentown, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/07/2023 -- June is Pride Month, and that means it's time to celebrate love and diversity in all its forms! One great addition to any Pride party or celebration is Koozies Online's custom longneck bottle jersey coolies, available in a whole rainbow of colors.



Businesses that visibly show support to LGBTQ+ people during Pride month (and beyond!) establish a welcoming and friendly environment for customers, visitors, and employees alike. Here are a few fun ways businesses can celebrate Pride with these awesome custom coolies:



- If businesses plan on hosting a booth at Pride, they can give away longneck bottle jersey coolies as favors.



- Planning a trivia night or charity event for Pride? Use coolies as a prize for the lucky winners.



- Make Pride-themed coolies featuring the company logo for employees.



- Host a fun-filled Pride picnic or potluck outdoors with custom coolies.



In addition to bottle coolies, Koozies Online also stocks soda can coolies and much more. Whatever their customers can dream up, Koozies Online can create — with hundreds of style, color, and text options to choose from. Plus, the ability to upload custom images make these coolies completely custom, and with low order minimums, even smaller groups can join in on the fun this month. Their coolies also make great wedding favors, sports team gifts, and more, so they're perfect for every occasion.



The sky's the limit this Pride season, so don't hesitate to have fun with it and celebrate! To place an order for custom coolies now or to learn more about Koozies Online, visit https://www.kooziesonline.com/.



