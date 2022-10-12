Koozies Online Helps Running Teams Come Together

Allentown, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/12/2022 -- The fall brings cooler temperatures, falling leaves, and more organized charity runs than almost any other season. With these events filling up calendars and racers organizing teams to run and raise money for a good cause, wanting everyone involved to feel like part of the team becomes important. Not everyone may wish to participate in the running aspect, but having a customized can coolie with the team logo or event can help them cheer from the sidelines. Koozies Online has helped create countless customized coolies for numerous teams and organizations to make their charitable groups feel more organized.



Building Camaraderie

Team members have spent the lead-up to the day of the event raising money, awareness, and more to help the cause. When it comes to the walk or run itself, ensuring every team member feels like part of the day — even if they aren't participating — can help make the day truly memorable. Customized full-color bottle coolies can make that possible.



Race Day Support

Koozies Online allows its customers to customize their coolies with various color, text, and art options to create truly unique designs that capture the spirit of the team and event. Their cheering section can relax with a cold beverage and provide emotional support from the sidelines.



Koozies Online has made it its mission to provide customers with a creative outlet to make memorable, infinitely usable, and entirely customizable coolies for any upcoming event. Their ability to create a wide range of can and bottle coolies in multiple colors, designs, and materials has made them one of the top names in the industry.



