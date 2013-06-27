Allentown, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/27/2013 -- Kicking off the summer season into high gear, KooziesOnline.com is now offering $5 off on all koozie or coolie orders. Being that summer is the season of love, and with many couples planning to tie the knot during the warmer months, koozies and coolies are ideal keepsakes for wedding guests. Now, brides and grooms can show their guests how much they care about them by offering this special deal on all koozies and coolies. Down the road, wedding guests will be sure to remember all the great moments from the wedding, just by taking one look out of their koozies or coolies from KooziesOnline.com.



In the beginning months of planning a wedding, there are many expenses couples have to consider such tuxedos, wedding gowns, catering, transportation, entertainment, flowers, hotels, and many others. With so many expenses to consider, wedding favors are shoved down to the bottom of the list of things to worry about. However, because the products offered by KooziesOnline.com are so affordable, many couples get the wedding favors out of the way and can be free of stress from worrying about what to get their guests. With KooziesOnline.com, the personalization of wedding koozies ends up being the most fun part of planning a wedding.



Many customers have been satisfied with the products they have purchased from KooziesOnline.com. A recent customer, Amy, from Louisiana, spent hours looking for the right place. She ended up turning to KooziesOnline.com for her wedding favor gifts. “I am glad I decided on you guys,” Amy said. “I want to thank you for all of your help because out wedding favors came out great.” Wedding guests will go home happy with a wedding Koozie from KooziesOnline.com.



About KooziesOnline.com

KooziesOnline.com offers a wide selection of bottle and can koozies. These sleeves help keep individual drinks, such as bottled and canned water, soda, and beer at the proper temperature. Customers of KooziesOnline.com have the opportunity to personalize their koozy with any text or logo of their choice. Koozies can be purchased and given to wedding guests as keepsakes of the specials occasion. By offering hundreds of pieces of clipart, customers will be able to design their koozy any way they see fit.



To hear more about the products available, and to learn more about the company, please visit http://www.kooziesonline.com.