KooziesOnline.com Now Offering Can Coolies This Holiday Season

Allentown, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/10/2013 -- With the holiday season in high gear, many customers are searching for that last-minute item they can wrap up and put underneath the Christmas tree. KooziesOnline.com, the leading supplier of bottle and can koozies, is pleased to announce they are now offering can coolies for the holiday season. One thing that is true about coolies is that people can never have enough of them. Whether people are purchasing them to give as a gift, or giveaway at a special event, everyone will love receiving a coolie. During the holiday season, people may be preparing a special event like a wedding anniversary party, holiday-related party or even a reunion of some kind. People can let special moments surrounding the event live on forever and be remembered by giving out can coolies to guests.



With weddings becoming increasingly expensive, nothing says fun and affordable like wedding can coolies. There are many other more important things for brides and grooms to think about in regards to planning a wedding including reception space, food, decorations and much more. By turning to KooziesOnline.com for affordable can coolies, wedding party favors will be one thing grooms and brides won’t be stressing about.



KooziesOnline.com offers a wide variety of can coolies, from basic, economic to camouflage. Each coolie can fit the desired can the customer has in mind. Whether brides are serving soda or beer at their party, guests will keep their desired beverage cold throughout the night and then take them home to enjoy at a future event.



The website features a variety of design options to choose from that can be easily be chosen at a single click of a button. Custom color, text, pictures and materials can be chosen by each customer making the shopping experience at KooziesOnline.com, completely unique. Customers who have further questions about the products available on the website can call 866-253-3785.



About KooziesOnline.com

KooziesOnline.com offers a wide selection of bottle and can koozies. These sleeves help keep individual drinks, such as bottled and canned water, soda, and beer at the proper temperature. Customers of KooziesOnline.com have the opportunity to personalize their koozy with any text or logo of their choice. Koozies can be purchased and given to wedding guests as keepsakes of the specials occasion. By offering hundreds of pieces of clipart, customers will be able to design their koozy any way they see fit.



To hear more about the products available, and to learn more about the company, please visit http://www.kooziesonline.com.