KooziesOnline.com Now Offering Free Proofing on Select Products

Allentown, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/11/2013 -- KooziesOnline.com offers a wide variety of can and bottle koozies at low prices, providing the perfect gift or advertisement for customers or businesses. Now, KooziesOnline.com is excited to announce they are offering free proofing on a select number of their products. This free proofing is available for a variety of colors and styles, including zipper, can, and bottle coolies. Whether celebrating a birthday, a wedding, a corporate gathering or a reunion, these coolies are the perfect keepsake to remember any celebration every time an individual sits down for a cold beer or soda.



With the ability for customers to custom design the look and style of their coolies, the manufacturers and designers at KooziesOnline.com will send a verification email to make sure the koozie is personalized in the exact way the client wants. Offering free custom designs on a variety of their coolies, customers can choose from over 300 clip arts for their coolies or elect to send in their own artwork, logo, or design. Only one design can be used for the free proof.



With a wide array of themes, customers can select their own text for the front and back of the coolie. Companies can choose to place their logo on the front with the mission statement on the back. Wedding ceremonies can make coolies a unique table gift with the names of the bride and groom on the front, with the special date on the back. Also, sports leagues or school reunions can have the mascot or team logo on the front with the year of graduation or the league on the back. There is a variety of ways to get creative and make ordering coolies from KooziesOnline.com an enjoyable process.



Ordering in bulk, the final proof will ensure there are no misspellings or any other faults with the product before it is shipped out. There’s nothing worse than receiving a bundle of koozies right before a big event or party and realizing the design is completely wrong. The free final proof provides the ultimate customer satisfaction so there are no mix-ups and the customers will not be stressed. For more information about the availability of final proofs or to inquire on prices for a specific coolie, please visit the website today.



About KooziesOnline.com

KooziesOnline.com offers a wide selection of bottle and can koozies. These sleeves help keep individual drinks, such as bottled and canned water, soda, and beer at the proper temperature. Customers of KooziesOnline.com have the opportunity to personalize their koozie with any text or logo of their choice. Koozies can be purchased and given to wedding guests as keepsakes of the specials occasion. By offering hundreds of pieces of clipart, customers will be able to design their koozie any way they see fit.



To hear more about the products available, and to learn more about the company, please visit http://www.kooziesonline.com.