KooziesOnline.com Now Offering Full Color Wedding Coolies This Fall 2013

Allentown, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/16/2013 -- When ordering coolies or koozies for a special celebration like a wedding, many parties would like the coolies to show a picture or display a saying or quote to allow the guests to think back and remember the celebration every time they are keeping their beverage cold. KooziesOnline.com is pleased to announce they are offering full color customized canned coolies to their valued customers to ensure the wedding is never forgotten.



Whether the wedding party has 25 guests or up to 1000 guests, koozies can be ordered for all the attendees. The designers at KooziesOnline.com can customize the coolie to make it absolutely perfect for the special day. Whether wanting to put a picture of the couple or keep it simple with a saying like, “Just Married” and the names of the bride and groom, any interest is able to be displayed on the coolie. The designer will communicate with the customers and offer free proofing of the finished product to make sure the outcome looks the way they envisioned. Customers can choose their own colors, the text color and where the text will be displayed—one side or both.



If there’s a picture that looks better in portrait style than landscape style, the designers can make sure to display the best engraving possible for complete customer satisfaction. All friends, family, and friends of friends that attend the wedding can recollect the day with customized coolies. Whether trying to be comedic, serious, or just want to provide a thankful gesture for all the guests who showed up to the big day, a customized coolie from KooziesOnline.com will be worthwhile to any person who enjoys a cold beverage.



KooziesOnline.com offers a free 10-day production to ensure the bundle of coolies is received on time as well as free shipping for customer convenience. The whole order can be completed on the website with a free image uploader to select the ultimate coolie design. Depending on the size of the wedding, these coolies can be purchased for as little as $0.99. To provide wedding guests with a memorable table gift, please visit the website today or call 866-253-3785.



About KooziesOnline.com

KooziesOnline.com offers a wide selection of bottle and can koozies. These sleeves help keep individual drinks, such as bottled and canned water, soda, and beer at the proper temperature. Customers of KooziesOnline.com have the opportunity to personalize their koozie with any text or logo of their choice. Koozies can be purchased and given to wedding guests as keepsakes of the specials occasion. By offering hundreds of pieces of clipart, customers will be able to design their koozie any way they see fit.



To hear more about the products available, and to learn more about the company, please visit http://www.kooziesonline.com.