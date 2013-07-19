KooziesOnline.com Now Offering 'Just Married' Full Color Coolie

Allentown, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/19/2013 -- KooziesOnline.com is pleased to announce they are now offering ‘Just Married’ full color coolies. These new and exciting coolies will make for an ideal wedding-day goodie for guests to bring home to remember the event. Handing out the ‘Just Married’ coolies to guests of the wedding will let everyone in town know which couple was just happily married. KooziesOnline.com offers many designs for the coolie, including edge-to-edge printing. Customers can also feel free to add colors, change the colors, or alter the design, any way they see fit. Custom designing the ‘Just Married’ full color coolie comes at no extra cost. The expert team of designers from KooziesOnline.com will send a complimentary email proof after the order has been placed.



Since it is already the middle of the summer, coolies will be convenient for keeping drinks cold during the hottest days of the year. With so many people participating in summertime activities such as camping, drinking by the pool or on the beach, or just having a few beers with friends, coolies will keep each drink cold and ready to drink. Although beer can coolies are a summertime favorite, they can also be effective during the colder winter months. While enjoying a cold drink outside with friends, watching the snow fall, people can keep their hands from freezing to the can. Whether newlyweds are getting married in the summer, winter, or fall, they are ideal gifts all year long.



Purchasing can coolies from KooziesOnline.com is an affordable option for wedding favors and will not break a person’s budget. The ‘Just Married’ full color coolies are available for as low as $0.99. Customers can purchase boxes for as little as 25 wedding guests, to as many as 1,000 wedding guests. If there are some left over from the wedding, newlyweds can hand them out while they are on their honeymoon to the other newlyweds or vacationers, spreading the news of their recent marriage.



About KooziesOnline.com

KooziesOnline.com offers a wide selection of bottle and can koozies. These sleeves help keep individual drinks, such as bottled and canned water, soda, and beer at the proper temperature. Customers of KooziesOnline.com have the opportunity to personalize their koozy with any text or logo of their choice. Koozies can be purchased and given to wedding guests as keepsakes of the specials occasion. By offering hundreds of pieces of clipart, customers will be able to design their koozy any way they see fit.



To hear more about the products available, and to learn more about the company, please visit http://www.kooziesonline.com.