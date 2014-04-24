KooziesOnline.com Now Offering Koozies for Destination Weddings This April

Allentown, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/24/2014 -- KooziesOnline.com is now offering koozies for destination weddings this April. The lightweight, collapsible foam sleeves are the easiest wedding favors to transport in a suitcase to any location. They will keep guests’ drinks cool and fingers dry as they enjoy an exotic resort wedding. Koozies are ideal for commemorating wedding and providing souvenirs of the event, especially for fabulous destination weddings. Guests can easily take their koozies home with them, imprinted with the date, name of the bride and groom, and even a full color picture of the location.



Many couples buy koozies for weddings at KooziesOnline.com. Koozies are available in many different styles and materials. Neoprene Can Koozies are made from wetsuit material, making them the most water resistant item available from KooziesOnline.com. This item allows customers to create a free custom design and free second side imprint. Couples can print any words or phrases they want on their koozies. Matt & Jennifer, the example on the website, went with “To have and to hold & keep your drink cold.” Purchase 25-49 units for $3.39 each up to 500-999 for only $0.84. The extensive color selection includes 6 shades of green, blues for miles, and even a spring and fall camo.



Sports fanatics can get Sneaker Koozies imprinted with their favorite sports teams or any other logo they desire. Choose from many different koozie colors and imprint colors, and even pick an optional second koozie color. Koozies are easy to design right on the website.



Customers who order now get $5 off all koozie orders. Add free setup, free proofs, free shipping, and a free clipart gallery and koozie wedding favors are a steal.



To buy wedding koozies visit KooziesOnline.com or call 866-253-3785.



About KooziesOnline.com

KooziesOnline.com offers a wide selection of bottle and can koozies. These sleeves help keep individual drinks, such as bottled and canned water, soda, and beer at the proper temperature. Customers of KooziesOnline.com have the opportunity to personalize their koozy with any text or logo of their choice. Koozies can be purchased and given to wedding guests as keepsakes of the specials occasion. By offering hundreds of pieces of clipart, customers will be able to design their koozy any way they see fit.



To hear more about the products available, and to learn more about the company, please visithttp://www.kooziesonline.com.