KooziesOnline.com Now Offering Longneck Jersey Koozies for Bottles

Allentown, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/16/2013 -- KooziesOnline.com is excited to announce that they are now offering bottle coolies in the shape of sports jerseys. These coolies can fit most bottles and can be personalized to display a favorite logo or message. With football season right around the corner, these coolies are perfect for group tailgates or Sunday gatherings. The custom designing comes at no extra cost.



As the weather becomes cooler, these coolies will keep the drink cold as hands stay warm. Because of the custom image and lettering, customers can choose the color and design of their liking. Whether it’s a business logo, a college logo or the colors that match a favorite sports team, these coolies come bundled with a price as low as 94 cents. If planning a college or high school reunion, these coolies will make a perfect table gift with the color and logo of the school and can be purchased for as many as 1,000 people. Customers can upload their own image on KooziesOnline.com to display on their jersey coolie and always have a piece of their favorite team with them.



The jersey design from KooziesOnline.com can be had in an assortment of colors and can include artwork on both sides of the jersey. Customers will enjoy their coolie inside or outside while cheering on their favorite team. If a company wishes to make a purchase, KooziesOnline.com can display the company logo on the front of the coolie with the logo of the hometown team on the back.



In the summer months, make sure to get the longneck bottle jersey coolie for any group to present at barbecues, beach parties or family get-togethers. Upon ordering, an email proof will be sent to ensure the customer is completely satisfied with the color and design. KooziesOnline.com will not start the printing process before a customer approves the artwork. If there are any inquiries into the longneck bottle jersey koozie, please call 866-253-3785.



About KooziesOnline.com

KooziesOnline.com offers a wide selection of bottle and can koozies. These sleeves help keep individual drinks, such as bottled and canned water, soda, and beer at the proper temperature. Customers of KooziesOnline.com have the opportunity to personalize their koozie with any text or logo of their choice. Koozies can be purchased and given to wedding guests as keepsakes of the specials occasion. By offering hundreds of pieces of clipart, customers will be able to design their koozy any way they see fit.



To hear more about the products available, and to learn more about the company, please visit http://www.kooziesonline.com.