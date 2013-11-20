KooziesOnline.com Now Offering Sneaker Koozies This Fall 2013

Allentown, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/20/2013 -- For those basketball fans who are preparing holiday parties or a sports banquet around a basketball theme, KooziesOnline.com is pleased to announce they are now offering sneaker coolies to their valued customers this fall 2013 season. These coolies are affordable and serve as great giveaways to show appreciation to those who attended the party.



The sneaker style koozies can be bought with a minimum of 25 koozies and priced at $2.89 per item. The more a customer buys, the less they pay per koozie, as prices go as low as 61 cents. The koozies help to keep any beverage cold—beer, soda, juice—while keeping hands warm. They are perfect for a tailgate party or to keep a drink at the perfect temperature while watching the game.



Sneaker koozies from KooziesOnline.com can be customized to symbolize the colors of a favorite team or alma mater. There is also the capability of adding clipart to the sneaker koozie to show off a mascot or a picture of a logo. If clipart isn’t desired, those who purchase the sneaker koozie for a party, reunion, or even a wedding, can add customized text to bring some flavor to the koozie. Because sneakers relate to basketball, the text can be a favorite or inspirational quote from an idolized coach.



The professional designers at KooziesOnline.com will create the koozie, using the text or clipart, as well as the colors chosen to accurately reflect the style of the customer. A confirmation—proof—email will be sent to verify the design before it is shipped to the customer. If the client has purchased the sneaker coolies last minute and need a prompt delivery in time for the event, there is a 24-hour urgent rush production available for an additional 20 cents per coolie.



For more information about the availability of sneaker koozies or to inquire on other coolies—such as customized wedding coolies—available from KooziesOnline.com, please call customer service at 866-253-3785 or visit the website today.



About KooziesOnline.com

KooziesOnline.com offers a wide selection of bottle and can koozies. These sleeves help keep individual drinks, such as bottled and canned water, soda, and beer at the proper temperature. Customers of KooziesOnline.com have the opportunity to personalize their koozie with any text or logo of their choice. Koozies can be purchased and given to wedding guests as keepsakes of the specials occasion. By offering hundreds of pieces of clipart, customers will be able to design their koozie any way they see fit.



To hear more about the products available, and to learn more about the company, please visit http://www.kooziesonline.com.