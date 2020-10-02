KooziesOnline.com Offers Coolies That Keep Drinks Colder

Allentown, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/02/2020 -- Every event planner wants the catering for their special day to be perfect. Coolies from KooziesOnline.com use science to keep drinks at an ideal temperature while also adding a customizable touch. From weddings to corporate events, coolies can enhance any occasion.



Despite their popularity, many still question how coolies work. Most consumers assume that coolies keep drinks cold by insulating them from the outside temperatures. However, the truth is that a coolie's primary function is to prevent the formation of condensation on the can inside. When holding a cold drink outdoors, condensation forms on the exterior of the can. This condensation can facilitate the transfer of heat between the exterior and the can, which causes the drink to increase in temperature. Coolies prevent this condensation from forming, which helps keep the drink colder.



When planning an outdoor event, coolies are an absolute must-have. However, coolies from KooziesOnline.com can also act as an excellent souvenir, adding a more personalized touch to any event. Couples preparing to tie the knot can even add photos from their engagement shoot to their personalized coolies for a wedding, giving guests a gift they'll treasure.



Though in-person events across the country are still currently on-hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic, KooziesOnline.com is still accepting advance orders for wedding beer coolies and coolies for other special events. Anyone interested in learning more about the team at KooziesOnline.com or placing an order is encouraged to pay them a visit online or give them a call today at 866-253-3785.



Learn more by visiting: https://www.kooziesonline.com/.