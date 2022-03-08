Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Investor Notice: Investigation over Possible Violations of Securities Laws

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/08/2022 -- Koppers Holdings Inc is under investigation over potential securities laws in connection with certain financial statements.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by Koppers Holdings Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Pittsburgh, PA based Koppers Holdings Inc. provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally.



On February 23, 2022, Koppers disclosed that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission was conducting an investigation "into the Company's public non-GAAP financial metrics disclosures regarding the Company's debt reduction target and net leverage ratio for the Fiscal Year 2019 and the related management of its accounts payable." Koppers' Chief Executive Officer and other current and former officers and employees had received subpoenas for information and testimony pursuant to a formal order of investigation dated February 14, 2021.



