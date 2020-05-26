Koramangala Has a New Fancy Office Address with 400 Seats Called Attic Trishul

Bengaluru, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/26/2020 -- Attic Space, a managed office space provider that develops customizable office spaces in Bengaluru and Hyderabad, has recently launched its new property, Attic Space Trishul at G3 in Koramangala.



Attic Space is known for its designer offices in Bengaluru as well as Hyderabad. They have about 8 and 1 workspace in these locations, respectively. The recent launch of Attic Trishul offers a promising option for workspace seekers who are willing to explore an option that offers customization in an affordable range.



At Koramangala, Attic Trishul offers 400 seats in a 22400 sq.ft. area, available for immediate booking. It is built over 3 floors of G3 amidst the most sought after location of Koramangala. These offices are built with an intention of creating a serene & productive environment for its tenants. Open to customization with respect to space allocation, reallocation of meeting areas, desk shifting, and many more unique amenities can be created upon request.



Amenities that come along with an office space at Attic Trishul are a fully equipped workspace that allows you to function your business efficiently from the minute you move in. Being located in the 1st Block of MA Grace, parking for employees is not an issue. An intelligent parking facility keeps your vehicle safe in all weather conditions .



When it comes to rentals and payments, Trishul offers a plan for businesses that want a space for as less as 50 people up to 400 people. A bundled payment invoice allows easy calculations for all office space services such as space, housekeeping, cafeteria, security , Receptionist and more.



Attic Trishul

# 12, 7th cross road, Koramangala 1A block,

Bengaluru, Karnataka - 560034

080 4717 8622

https://atticspace.in/locations/bangalore/koramangala/attic-trishul/