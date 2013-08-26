Kosher Certification Agency - Kosher Organics LLC, Launches New Website

Bay Harbor Islands, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/26/2013 -- Kosher Organics LLC, an international kosher certification agency in Miami Fl., has teamed up with NetLinks [http://NetLinksCorp.Com], to launch a new HTML 5 website focused on their kosher certification services



Kosher Organic has teamed up with NetLinks [http://NetLinksCorp.Com], a division of Vertical Marketing LLC, [verticalmarketing.co] to launch a new website and marketing campaign. NetLinks is a Miami web design company specializing in internet marketing and branding for small to medium size businesses. The new HTML 5 website is running on Vertical Marketing's proprietary CMS for added search engine optimization capabilities and is focused on bringing additional visibility to Kosher Organics' kosher certification services of Kosher, Organic and Natural food products.



Founded in 2009, Kosher Organics LLC, has established a reputation for bringing a healthy standard to global kosher certification market with the Kosher Organics symbol. Only products that meet our highest standards for kosher, organic and natural certification are permitted to display the Kosher Organics trademarked symbol. Kosher Organics, carefully evaluate each and every product and only certify and promote foods, nutritional and earth friendly products that support health and wellbeing.



The Kosher Organics symbol guarantees you and your family that the certified products are kosher and excellent for you and your family’s healthcare, while also being supportive of a clean environment. One of Kosher Organics belief is that keeping kosher and a healthy lifestyle not only benefits your inner self and the world we live in but it touches the soul of the entire world and infuses it with spiritual light. At Kosher Organics, we support a healthy lifestyle for body and soul.



For more information on Kosher Organics services and featured companies please visit http://KosherOrganics.Com or call toll free 800.630.6137



Company Information:

Kosher Organics llc.,

1177 Kane Concourse Suite #229

Bay Harbor Islands, FL 33154 U.S.A.

Phone: 305.433-3138

Fax: 305.868-1045

Toll free: 800.630-6137

http://KosherOrganics.com