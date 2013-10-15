Kosspa Announces Up to 30% Discount on Battery Heated Clothing

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/15/2013 -- Kosspa.com is informing all future and existing outdoor sports enthusiasts that some of the best battery heated clothing is now available at discounted prices.



Discounts are available for the following stylish and comfortable items:



- Rechargeable battery heated gloves: 30 percent. They can be worn as a liner or on their own.

- Battery powered heated vest: 25 percent. It incorporates the latest technology in heat distribution.

- Rechargeable heated shoe & boot insoles: 23 percent. They are the world's first wire-free rechargeable insoles.

- Electric heated slippers for men and women: 11 percent. Uses similar technology found in luxury heated car seats.

- Battery heated jacket for men: 11 percent. Includes a fabric that is impermeable to water and wind.



In addition to these savings, people can save additional 15% on this cold weather gear with a coupon. Free shipping is included with all the products.



“As cold weather approaches and heated clothing is fast becoming a mainstream requirement for outdoor enthusiasts around the country, the timing is perfect to take advantage of these discounts”, said Raymond Porter, editor in chief.



“Who can benefit from these battery heated clothing items? People who enjoy in sailing, camping, fishing, hunting, skiing, cycling, children and professional sporting events, to name just a few of favorite outdoor activities that many people spend lots of time doing”.



Porter shares four simple steps to help you keep warm on cold days, besides wearing heated clothes:



- Prevent heat escape through the head and neck by wearing a hat and scarf.



- Mittens are better than regular gloves because, in gloves, the fingers are separated, and the hands are not as warm as in mittens.



- Stay away from actions that can make you too sweaty. Having wet clothes in cold weather can make you very cold.



- Do not wear one heavy layer of clothing. It's better to wear loose, lightweight clothes, one layer on top of another.



About Kosspa

Kosspa.com is a website committed to assisting men and women discover the top and efficient items on the internet. The website also provides detailed and unbiased opinions to numerous goods to assist individuals come up with the wise selection when choosing what merchandise to purchase.



Raymond Porter

28 Lamberts Branch Road

Miami, FL 33128

786-597-5553

contact@kosspa.com

http://www.kosspa.com