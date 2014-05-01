Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/01/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Kotak Wealth Management (500247) : Company Profile and SWOT Analysis market report to its offering

This report is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to access key information about "Kotak Wealth Management"



The report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format. WealthInsight strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

Examines and identifies key information and issues about "Kotak Wealth Management" for business intelligence requirements.

Studies and presents the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities (growth potential) and threats (competition). Strategic and operational business information is objectively reported.

The profile also contains information on business operations, company history, major products and services, key employees, and locations and subsidiaries.



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Key Highlights

Kotak Wealth Management (Kotak Wealth) is the private banking and wealth management arm of Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd, a financial services provider in India. It offers a range of private banking, wealth management, and family office services to high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs have a net worth of US$1.0 million or more, excluding their primary residence), and ultra-high-net worth individuals (UHNWIs have a net worth of US$30 million or more, excluding their primary residence). Services offered by Kotak Wealth Management include financial planning, portfolio management, investment advisory, estate planning, tax advisory services and family office services. The bank's investment threshold stands at INR50 million for asset advisory services, and at INR1.0 billion for family office services. Assets under management (AuM) of the bank stood at US$4.47 billion at the end of July 2013. Kotak Wealth had historical AuM figures of US$3.2 billion at the end of June 2012, which stood at US$3.6 billion at the end of June 2011, and US$2.8 billion at the end of September, 2009. Kotak Wealth Management has a presence in nine cities across India, and has offshore centers in Singapore, London and West Asia. It is headquartered in Mumbai, India.



Companies Mentioned



Kotak Wealth Management



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