Kou Tea - Brand New and Powerful Weight Loss Tea with the Power of Green Tea, White Tea, Oolong and Pu-Erh

Las Vegas, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/26/2013 -- An effectively manufactured weight loss green tea, Kou Tea has been recently released by RDK Global, a renowned company in designing efficient and scientifically proven weight loss products. Kou Tea is a combination of four potently beneficial teas, Powerful Green Tea, Oolong Tea, Pu-erh Tea, and White Tea, that assures the individuals of guaranteed weight loss results.



RDK Global has been serving in the Neutricitical and Dietary Supplement Industry for more than seven years now. This incredible level of experience has earned it a more reputable position in the weight loss industry. All of its products are manufactured in FDA approved labs that ensures its product quality and credibility. Based in Dallas, Texas, the company’s newly-launched reliable weight loss product, Kou Tea contains Powerful Green Tea that is packed with antioxidants, that are very effective in making a person look younger, fresher and revitalized by flushing out the free radicals from the body that can cause heart diseases and most of the times may result in cancer. It further burn the stubborn body fat whilst boosting up the metabolism of a body.



The other beneficial ingredients used in the manufacturing of Kou Tea are enormously high in nutrition. Oolong tea contains essential vitamins A, B, C, E, and K, as well as calcium, manganese, copper, folic acids, potassium, selenium, and carotene and has the tendency to control obesity through the polyphenol compounds it possesses. The third main ingredient, Pu-erh Tea helps in lowering blood cholesterol levels, increases the blood circulation and makes the digestion process better.



It also works as an antifungal, anti-inflammatory and anti-mutagenic, that depicts that it further aids the natural immune system in improving overall health level. It also has the ability to suppress the fatty acid synthesis process that, in turn, helps an individual to naturally lose excess weight. Lastly, the White Tea effectively controls a person’s blood pressure and stimulates his metabolic rate. All these four efficacious ingredients make Kou Tea the most efficient and reliable weight loss product available in the industry.



Kou Tea review comprehensively describes the benefits of green tea and usage. It is also offering the product at affordable packages so as to enable more and more people to get rid of obesity and enjoy a healthier lifestyle.



In addition, there are heap of testimonials from the people who have discovered unmatched results by consuming Kou Tea without even working out that further contributes to its credibility. A customer, Rachel from Canada writes,



“When I first heard about Kou Tea, I was a bit skeptical. I just didn’t think that a tea could really help me lose weight. But, my friend had bought a box and had seen some good results, so I figured I’d give it a try.



I have to say I’m pretty shocked with the results I’ve seen. My pants are fitting looser, my energy levels are up, my hunger is much more controllable, and best of all, my blood pressure is lower as well. My doctor was even impressed at how much healthier I am now compared to before.”



For more information or to buy Kou Tea, interested folks may visit the official website.



Media Contact:

KouTea Fulfillment

support@koutea.weightlossstore.com