Kozloff Stoudt Addresses Common Questions Regarding Motorcycle Accidents

An important topic that Kozloff Stoudt addresses is that of protective clothing such as jackets, pants, boots, and gloves. While none of these articles of clothing are required by law, Kozloff Stoudt points out that they help develop a rider's character as being cautious and safe.



Unlike protective clothing, helmets are required by law dependent on the local and state-level requirements. Kozloff Stoudt will detail specifically Pennsylvania's helmet law requirements, and how only certain experienced riders that are 21 or older can legally ride a motorcycle without a helmet. Regardless of any exceptions, protective headwear can help prevent severe brain trauma and even save the life of the rider, so they believe that it is best to always wear one when on a bike.



Kozloff Stoudt will also focus on what personal injury lawyers do for victims of tragic motorcycle accidents in Reading, PA, and the surrounding areas. Their feedback will include a true reflection of the insurance industry, and how the well being of the insured is not always a priority; instead, insurance companies will often work to have the highest profit margin possible for the insurance company off of the rider's accident. Kozloff Stoudt's team of lawyers negotiates directly with insurance companies, ensuring the best pay-out to their clients whenever successful.



Kozloff Stoudt is always taking personal injury claims across the Southeastern Pennsylvania area.



The Law Offices of Kozloff Stoudt Attorneys formed in 2000, following the merger of two historically respected and prominent Berks County law firms.